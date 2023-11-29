AdLib: 2023-11-29

Written by on November 29, 2023

  1. the bedridden – Boat
  2. Shonen Knife – A day at the factory
  3. Pudding Club – Another Long Day
  4. DAy For Caroline – No One’s as late for the sky as me
  5. The KLF – What Time is Love (Echo and the Bunnymen Mix)
  6. Twine – My God
  7. DEB5000 – Wyld Stallyn
  8. FLaming Lips – Everything’s Exploding
  9. Ween – Mr, Would you please help my pony
  10. Beurre – They’re on Drugs (They’re in Love)
  11. The Lighthouse Keepers – Seven Years
  12. The Small Mercies – Papa Smurf
  13. Eugene Chadbourne – Old Dog
  14. CHOP – Made You Look
  15. NO BASIS – No Basis Theme
  16. the toads – two dozen Functions
  17. Veronica Falls – Come on Over
  18. Bran Van 3000 – Astounded – MJ Cole Master Mix
  19. New Age Doom – Life is an Experiment
  20. CHarlie Needs Braces – Saltwater People
  21. Sneaks – Look Like That
  22. Black Sabbath – Symptom of the universe
  23. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Crawl
  24. The War Room – The Trouble with me
  25. Cliff Racer – They’re Coming to see You
  26. Jonothan Richman and the modern lovers – My Jeans
  27. The BandShe – Mirror Mirror
  28. Hit The Jackpot – Jarrod
  29. Dinosaur Junior – Lotta Love
  30. Eric Burdon & War – Tobacco Road / I Have a Dream / TObacco Road
