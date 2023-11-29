AdLib: 2023-11-29

- the bedridden – Boat
- Shonen Knife – A day at the factory
- Pudding Club – Another Long Day
- DAy For Caroline – No One’s as late for the sky as me
- The KLF – What Time is Love (Echo and the Bunnymen Mix)
- Twine – My God
- DEB5000 – Wyld Stallyn
- FLaming Lips – Everything’s Exploding
- Ween – Mr, Would you please help my pony
- Beurre – They’re on Drugs (They’re in Love)
- The Lighthouse Keepers – Seven Years
- The Small Mercies – Papa Smurf
- Eugene Chadbourne – Old Dog
- CHOP – Made You Look
- NO BASIS – No Basis Theme
- the toads – two dozen Functions
- Veronica Falls – Come on Over
- Bran Van 3000 – Astounded – MJ Cole Master Mix
- New Age Doom – Life is an Experiment
- CHarlie Needs Braces – Saltwater People
- Sneaks – Look Like That
- Black Sabbath – Symptom of the universe
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Crawl
- The War Room – The Trouble with me
- Cliff Racer – They’re Coming to see You
- Jonothan Richman and the modern lovers – My Jeans
- The BandShe – Mirror Mirror
- Hit The Jackpot – Jarrod
- Dinosaur Junior – Lotta Love
- Eric Burdon & War – Tobacco Road / I Have a Dream / TObacco Road
