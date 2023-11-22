AdLib: 2023-11-22

- The Shaolin Afronauts – The simien fox
- Dead Roo – Nick of Time
- Bjear, Ella Ion – August
- Kaurset, Valley Flaxman – Dumpling Soup
- Mia Dyson – These Words
- Cat Power – It’s all over now
- Nick Cave, Warren Ellis – Breathless
- My Cherie – runrunrun
- Peach PRC – Like a Girl Does
- Jenny Lewis – Psychos
- Ben Whittington – not enough
- the smile – wall of eyes
- sour sob – new wood, old ashes
- jen chloher – my witch
- chloe sea – Call it a day
- Chloe Sea – Movie Scene
- Wet Leg – Wet Dream
- Placement – It’s Over
- Bad // Dreems – Mallee
- Pity Lips – Cellular
- Oscar the Wild – Multicolour
- the arcs – behind the eyes
- geowulf – slow dance
- holiday sidewinder – the last resort
- TKay Maidza – Out of Luck
- clews – better than before
- the national, phoebe bridgers – laugh track
