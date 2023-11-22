AdLib: 2023-11-22

Written by on November 22, 2023

  1. The Shaolin Afronauts – The simien fox
  2. Dead Roo – Nick of Time
  3. Bjear, Ella Ion – August
  4. Kaurset, Valley Flaxman – Dumpling Soup
  5. Mia Dyson – These Words
  6. Cat Power – It’s all over now
  7. Nick Cave, Warren Ellis – Breathless
  8. My Cherie – runrunrun
  9. Peach PRC – Like a Girl Does
  10. Jenny Lewis – Psychos
  11. Ben Whittington – not enough
  12. the smile – wall of eyes
  13. sour sob – new wood, old ashes
  14. jen chloher – my witch
  15. chloe sea – Call it a day
  16. Chloe Sea – Movie Scene
  17. Wet Leg – Wet Dream
  18. Placement – It’s Over
  19. Bad // Dreems – Mallee
  20. Pity Lips – Cellular
  21. Oscar the Wild – Multicolour
  22. the arcs – behind the eyes
  23. geowulf – slow dance
  24. holiday sidewinder – the last resort
  25. TKay Maidza – Out of Luck
  26. clews – better than before
  27. the national, phoebe bridgers – laugh track
