AdLib: 2023-11-15

Written by on November 15, 2023

  1. My morning jacket – love love love
  2. dojo rise – long enough
  3. aleksiah – pretty picture
  4. Druid Fluids – Out of Phase
  5. Carla Geneve – Drive Carefully
  6. The Sundials – Baby
  7. The Beatles – Now and Then
  8. Divebar Youth – Panic
  9. Teenage Joans – 5 things I can taste
  10. Angie McMahon – I Am Already Enough
  11. boygenius – anti-curse
  12. dream wife – love you more
  13. mums favourite – loveboat
  14. west thebarton – desire
  15. royal blood – pull me through
  16. carla lippis – la malcontenta
  17. the empty threats – evil eye
  18. the kills – masterpiece
  19. alex lahey – newsreader
  20. lucas day – backbone
  21. slowdive – kisses
  22. rob edwards – apmere
  23. mane – Breathing again
  24. Sienna Hart – Feel Your Love
  25. GFlip – The Worst Person Alive
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Algae Rhythm: 2023-11-15

Previous post

PS I Love You: 2023-11-15

Current track

Title

Artist