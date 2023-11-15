AdLib: 2023-11-15

- My morning jacket – love love love
- dojo rise – long enough
- aleksiah – pretty picture
- Druid Fluids – Out of Phase
- Carla Geneve – Drive Carefully
- The Sundials – Baby
- The Beatles – Now and Then
- Divebar Youth – Panic
- Teenage Joans – 5 things I can taste
- Angie McMahon – I Am Already Enough
- boygenius – anti-curse
- dream wife – love you more
- mums favourite – loveboat
- west thebarton – desire
- royal blood – pull me through
- carla lippis – la malcontenta
- the empty threats – evil eye
- the kills – masterpiece
- alex lahey – newsreader
- lucas day – backbone
- slowdive – kisses
- rob edwards – apmere
- mane – Breathing again
- Sienna Hart – Feel Your Love
- GFlip – The Worst Person Alive
Reader's opinions