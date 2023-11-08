AdLib: 2023-11-08

- Pharoah Sanders – Hum Allah
- Eugene Chadbourne, Campeer Van Beethoven – Hum Allah
- The Small Mercies – I Flicked a Switch
- No Through Road – I want You
- The Genevieves – Nothing Happened
- Cable Ties – Mum’s Caravan
- Beat Happening / Screaming Trees – Sea Babies
- The Toads – Tales of a town split in two
- Velvet Underground – Temptation Inside your heart
- The Damned – Love Song
- Muluu Baqqalaa – Akkana Dubbiin
- Heaven 17 – Penthouse and Pavement
- Mono Kiosko – Napoli Via Manila
- Primal Scream – Dont Fight it Feel It
- Charlie Needs Braces – Pride
- Surt Avenue – Still in Love
- Mobile – No Annimosity
- Dry Cleaning – Strong Feelings
- Cate Le Bon – Typical Love
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Crawl
- The Twenty Second Sect – wolves are wild
- Sonic Youth – Shoot
- The Mark of Cain – Summertime
- The Small Mercies – Some Other Day
- The Verlaines – Down The Road
- The BandShe – Cobra
- Witch – Introduction
- The Flying Lizards – TV
- Veronica Falls – Right Side of My Brain
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – The Light is about to change
- Palace Music – West Palm Beach
- Panda Bear & Sonic Boom – Edge of the edged
- Traffic Island Sound – All aboard
- Pale Saints – babymaker
- The Halo Benders – Canned Oxygen
- he severed Heads – The Dead eyes opened
Reader's opinions