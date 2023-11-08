AdLib: 2023-11-08



  1. Pharoah Sanders – Hum Allah
  2. Eugene Chadbourne, Campeer Van Beethoven – Hum Allah
  3. The Small Mercies – I Flicked a Switch
  4. No Through Road – I want You
  5. The Genevieves – Nothing Happened
  6. Cable Ties – Mum’s Caravan
  7. Beat Happening / Screaming Trees – Sea Babies
  8. The Toads – Tales of a town split in two
  9. Velvet Underground – Temptation Inside your heart
  10. The Damned – Love Song
  11. Muluu Baqqalaa – Akkana Dubbiin
  12. Heaven 17 – Penthouse and Pavement
  13. Mono Kiosko – Napoli Via Manila
  14. Primal Scream – Dont Fight it Feel It
  15. Charlie Needs Braces – Pride
  16. Surt Avenue – Still in Love
  17. Mobile – No Annimosity
  18. Dry Cleaning – Strong Feelings
  19. Cate Le Bon – Typical Love
  20. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Crawl
  21. The Twenty Second Sect – wolves are wild
  22. Sonic Youth – Shoot
  23. The Mark of Cain – Summertime
  24. The Small Mercies – Some Other Day
  25. The Verlaines – Down The Road
  26. The BandShe – Cobra
  27. Witch – Introduction
  28. The Flying Lizards – TV
  29. Veronica Falls – Right Side of My Brain
  30. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – The Light is about to change
  31. Palace Music – West Palm Beach
  32. Panda Bear & Sonic Boom – Edge of the edged
  33. Traffic Island Sound – All aboard
  34. Pale Saints – babymaker
  35. The Halo Benders – Canned Oxygen
  36. he severed Heads – The Dead eyes opened
