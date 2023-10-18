AdLib: 2023-10-18

- Nathan May – It’s Gotta Start Somewhere
- Al Coppe, The Janes – Where Are You Tonight?
- Sahara Beck – Hard To Tell
- holiday sidewinder – Escape and Retreat
- Angie McMahon – Exploding
- The Man Himself – Middle Class
- The Yellow Wallpaper – Run Your Mouth
- My Cherie, uomo – runrunrun
- Naomi Keyte – Hard to Make Plans
- Placement – It’s Over
- mum’s favourite – wind in the willows
- Paul McCartney – Maybe I’m Amazed
- Divebar Youth – Consumed
- Carla Geneve – Drive Carefully
- Jenny Lewis – Psychos
- Bleachers – Modern Girl
- GROUPLOVE – Hello
- Sunsick Daisy – Underwater
- Cold War Kids – Blame
- Silversun Pickups – Move on Fast
- Alex the Astronaut – I Think You’re Great
- Alex Lahey – Newsreader
- Grace Potter – Good Time
- Creep – Radiohead
- Sharon Van Etten – Mistakes
- Ezra Furman – Love You So Bad
- Nikki Lane – First High
- Anya Van Rose – Pretty Please
- Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley – The Lucky One
- Thelma Plum – Backseat of My Mind
- Dream Wife – Love You More
- West Thebarton – Common Sense Self Defence
Reader's opinions