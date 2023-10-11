AdLib: 2023-10-11

- Stereolab & Nurse With Wound – Simple Headphone Mind
- minimum chips – deal
- Horse Lords – All that is solid
- Mono Kiosko – Infinity Pool
- Day for Caroline – No One’s
- Elijah Pinta Connelly – Waru Pulka
- Mikey Dread – Saturday Night Style
- Chillum – Celebration
- Maraby Band – Don’t Close Your Eyes
- Charlie Needs Braces – Pride
- Thin Lizzy – Angel From The Coast
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – So Said the Roach
- Jon Ann – On The Side
- The Garrys – In This Dream
- The Songs of Tom Smith – Dandy Immortal
- The Fyoogs – Square Peg
- Dem Mob – Kalala Kutjupa (New Day)
- BADBADNOTGOOD – Lavender (feat.Kaytranada)
- SVVLO – Routes
- Leikeli47 – Bad Gyal Flex
- Eugene Chadbourne & Camper Van Beethoven – Hum Allah
- Wireheads – Detective
- The Toads – Tale of a Town Split in two
- Royal Snooze – 10. Character
- The Dainty Morsels – Little Miss Green
- Michael Hurley, Unholy Modal Rounders, Jeffrey Fredrick & The Clamtones – Midnight in Paris
- SPARKS – Angst in my pants
- WEEN – Dr Rock
- Armitage Shanks – Vapers Tongue
- Horrahedd – Roman Spider Hero
- Pulsallama – The Devil Lives in my Husband’s Body
- TISM – Existentialtism
- Supreme Talent Show – SIDA
- Elephant9 – You Are the Sunshine of My Life
- The Rulers – Wrong em boyo
- The ONOs – Banned at Metro
Reader's opinions