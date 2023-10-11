AdLib: 2023-10-11

  1. Stereolab & Nurse With Wound – Simple Headphone Mind
  2. minimum chips – deal
  3. Horse Lords – All that is solid
  4. Mono Kiosko – Infinity Pool
  5. Day for Caroline – No One’s
  6. Elijah Pinta Connelly – Waru Pulka
  7. Mikey Dread – Saturday Night Style
  8. Chillum – Celebration
  9. Maraby Band – Don’t Close Your Eyes
  10. Charlie Needs Braces – Pride
  11. Thin Lizzy – Angel From The Coast
  12. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – So Said the Roach
  13. Jon Ann – On The Side
  14. The Garrys – In This Dream
  15. The Songs of Tom Smith – Dandy Immortal
  16. The Fyoogs – Square Peg
  17. Dem Mob – Kalala Kutjupa (New Day)
  18. BADBADNOTGOOD – Lavender (feat.Kaytranada)
  19. SVVLO – Routes
  20. Leikeli47 – Bad Gyal Flex
  21. Eugene Chadbourne & Camper Van Beethoven – Hum Allah
  22. Wireheads – Detective
  23. The Toads – Tale of a Town Split in two
  24. Royal Snooze – 10. Character
  25. The Dainty Morsels – Little Miss Green
  26. Michael Hurley, Unholy Modal Rounders, Jeffrey Fredrick & The Clamtones – Midnight in Paris
  27. SPARKS – Angst in my pants
  28. WEEN – Dr Rock
  29. Armitage Shanks – Vapers Tongue
  30. Horrahedd – Roman Spider Hero
  31. Pulsallama – The Devil Lives in my Husband’s Body
  32. TISM – Existentialtism
  33. Supreme Talent Show – SIDA
  34. Elephant9 – You Are the Sunshine of My Life
  35. The Rulers – Wrong em boyo
  36. The ONOs – Banned at Metro
