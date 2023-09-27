AdLib: 2023-09-27

Written by on September 27, 2023

  1. Molly Rocket – Asphalt
  2. Day For Caroline – Diamond Place
  3. Panda Bear – Come to your senses
  4. Gratts – Sun Circles Alex Kassian Remix
  5. Flying Saucer Attack – Feedback Song
  6. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Your Hell
  7. Hedwig Mollestad – In the Court of the Trolls
  8. Cable Ties – Mum’s Caravan
  9. Horrahedd – Feeling Good, my brother
  10. Mono Kiosko – Buzz Bomb
  11. Mono Kiosko – Tora Bora
  12. Lee “Scratch” Perry – Disco Devil
  13. Beastie Boys – Shadrach
  14. Sneaks – Tough Luck
  15. New Waver – Friday on my mind
  16. Dry Cleaning – Strong Feelings
  17. Velvet Moth – Blood Lust Blues
  18. The War on Drugs – Touch of Grey
  19. Camper Van Beethoven – The Day Lassie Went to the Moon
  20. Guided By Voices – Hey Hey Spaceman
  21. The BandShe – Periodic Table
  22. Gerling – enter space capsule
  23. Camper Van Beethoven – Interstellar Overdrive
  24. The Dainty Morsels – I Have Seen
  25. the Kru3ers – At home with the Kru3ers
  26. the Bats – United Airways
  27. sleepy township – Sleepy township song
  28. Hit the jackpot – holiday
  29. OLD MATE – I got Fired
  30. Big Town – 2057
  31. Royal Snooze – Daisy
  32. Carla Lippis – Parasite
  33. Johnny Thunders & the Heartbreakers – pirate love
  34. Lets Wrestle – Let’s Wrestle
  35. High Beamers – Sing Hole
  36. Supreme Talent Show – Danbe
