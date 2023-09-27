AdLib: 2023-09-27

- Molly Rocket – Asphalt
- Day For Caroline – Diamond Place
- Panda Bear – Come to your senses
- Gratts – Sun Circles Alex Kassian Remix
- Flying Saucer Attack – Feedback Song
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Your Hell
- Hedwig Mollestad – In the Court of the Trolls
- Cable Ties – Mum’s Caravan
- Horrahedd – Feeling Good, my brother
- Mono Kiosko – Buzz Bomb
- Mono Kiosko – Tora Bora
- Lee “Scratch” Perry – Disco Devil
- Beastie Boys – Shadrach
- Sneaks – Tough Luck
- New Waver – Friday on my mind
- Dry Cleaning – Strong Feelings
- Velvet Moth – Blood Lust Blues
- The War on Drugs – Touch of Grey
- Camper Van Beethoven – The Day Lassie Went to the Moon
- Guided By Voices – Hey Hey Spaceman
- The BandShe – Periodic Table
- Gerling – enter space capsule
- Camper Van Beethoven – Interstellar Overdrive
- The Dainty Morsels – I Have Seen
- the Kru3ers – At home with the Kru3ers
- the Bats – United Airways
- sleepy township – Sleepy township song
- Hit the jackpot – holiday
- OLD MATE – I got Fired
- Big Town – 2057
- Royal Snooze – Daisy
- Carla Lippis – Parasite
- Johnny Thunders & the Heartbreakers – pirate love
- Lets Wrestle – Let’s Wrestle
- High Beamers – Sing Hole
- Supreme Talent Show – Danbe
Reader's opinions