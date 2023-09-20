AdLib: 2023-09-20

- Jilk – We Want Collapse
- DJ Dextro – WHEELS OF POISON
- San Ureshi – Flowing River
- The Mars Volta – Shore Story
- Asher Hammat – Next To Me
- Private Function – Yellow
- Monique Clare – It Works
- Eyrie – The Bird is Free
- Firinn – Al’s Reel, The Poor Excuse
- Sweetie – Pull The Trigger
- The Maggie Pills – City Rats
- Enclave – PALE GUILT
- Kaye Louise Patterson – Fate or Fortune
- Bindi Blacher – Cyclone Hush
- Nearly Friday – Charlie
- Loraine James – I DM U
- Greta Ruth – Thrush Song
- Ezra Collective – Togetherness
- Carla Lippis – MATCHES
- Gretta Ray – Nobody Here
- Catching Z’s – Wanna Go Round?
- ALWAYS 8:15 – My Love
- Dansy – Bad Actress
- The Blankettes – Wde Brown Land
- Shivum Sharma – Steel
- Soft Covers – The Real Housewives of Porpoise Spit
- dead leaf echo – Call
- Grace Woodroofe – You Call That Love?
- Erykah Badu – Bump It
- CHERISE – Secrets
- Samara Joy – Lover Man (Oh Where Can You Be)
- MANE – Breathing Again
- Dolly Valentine – Dandelion Wine
- Placement – It’s Over
- LENI – COLD LOVE
- The Man Himself – Middle Class
- Velvet Moth – BLACK LIGHT
- Birthday Girl – Memory
- Bromham – Chapter 3 – The Girl from Her Dream
