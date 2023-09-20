AdLib: 2023-09-20

  1. Jilk – We Want Collapse
  2. DJ Dextro – WHEELS OF POISON
  3. San Ureshi – Flowing River
  4. The Mars Volta – Shore Story
  5. Asher Hammat – Next To Me
  6. Private Function – Yellow
  7. Monique Clare – It Works
  8. Eyrie – The Bird is Free
  9. Firinn – Al’s Reel, The Poor Excuse
  10. Sweetie – Pull The Trigger
  11. The Maggie Pills – City Rats
  12. Enclave – PALE GUILT
  13. Kaye Louise Patterson – Fate or Fortune
  14. Bindi Blacher – Cyclone Hush
  15. Nearly Friday – Charlie
  16. Loraine James – I DM U
  17. Greta Ruth – Thrush Song
  18. Ezra Collective – Togetherness
  19. Carla Lippis – MATCHES
  20. Gretta Ray – Nobody Here
  21. Catching Z’s – Wanna Go Round?
  22. ALWAYS 8:15 – My Love
  23. Dansy – Bad Actress
  24. The Blankettes – Wde Brown Land
  25. Shivum Sharma – Steel
  26. Soft Covers – The Real Housewives of Porpoise Spit
  27. dead leaf echo – Call
  28. Grace Woodroofe – You Call That Love?
  29. Erykah Badu – Bump It
  30. CHERISE – Secrets
  31. Samara Joy – Lover Man (Oh Where Can You Be)
  32. MANE – Breathing Again
  33. Dolly Valentine – Dandelion Wine
  34. Placement – It’s Over
  35. LENI – COLD LOVE
  36. The Man Himself – Middle Class
  37. Velvet Moth – BLACK LIGHT
  38. Birthday Girl – Memory
  39. Bromham – Chapter 3 – The Girl from Her Dream
