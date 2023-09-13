AdLib: 2023-09-13

- NEU – Hallogallo
- SVVLO – Routes
- Dry CLeaning – Scratchyard Lanyard
- Twine – My God
- The Membranes – Anjie
- Rory Gallagher – in your town
- Wireheads – FLowers
- Kurt VIle – Bassackwards
- Royal Snooze – Daisy
- Veronica Falls – Come on Over
- Cable Ties – Silos
- Lithics – Nature Observation Poem
- Sneaks – 3 am in France
- The Reels – Prefab Heart
- Panda Bear & Sonic Boom – Edge of the Edge
- Day for Caroline – No One’s
- Grateful Dead – Friend of the Devil
- Ricky ALbeck and the Belair Line Band – Against the wall
- Dean Forever – Reverse
- Dem Mob – Kalala Kutjupa (New Day)
- DEB5000 – Rats
- Cull The Band – Navigator
- Jeremy WHisky – Tjukurpa Irititja
- Trungllion Horsepower – Power Horse
- SLAYERORGANA – the COnfderacy of indepentent systems
- Horse Lords – Zero Degree Machine
- Supreme Talent SHow – SIDA
- Genesis Owusku – Balthazar
- Nylex – Heavy Air
- The Kinks – Driving
- OLD MATE – I think of you
- Big Town – Central Station
- songs of Tom Smith – The Longer You Leave Me
- dust collection – father’s name was dad
- Eric Burdon & War – Tobacco Road
- Henry Kaiser Band – Play With Fire
Reader's opinions