AdLib: 2023-09-13

  1. NEU – Hallogallo
  2. SVVLO – Routes
  3. Dry CLeaning – Scratchyard Lanyard
  4. Twine – My God
  5. The Membranes – Anjie
  6. Rory Gallagher – in your town
  7. Wireheads – FLowers
  8. Kurt VIle – Bassackwards
  9. Royal Snooze – Daisy
  10. Veronica Falls – Come on Over
  11. Cable Ties – Silos
  12. Lithics – Nature Observation Poem
  13. Sneaks – 3 am in France
  14. The Reels – Prefab Heart
  15. Panda Bear & Sonic Boom – Edge of the Edge
  16. Day for Caroline – No One’s
  17. Grateful Dead – Friend of the Devil
  18. Ricky ALbeck and the Belair Line Band – Against the wall
  19. Dean Forever – Reverse
  20. Dem Mob – Kalala Kutjupa (New Day)
  21. DEB5000 – Rats
  22. Cull The Band – Navigator
  23. Jeremy WHisky – Tjukurpa Irititja
  24. Trungllion Horsepower – Power Horse
  25. SLAYERORGANA – the COnfderacy of indepentent systems
  26. Horse Lords – Zero Degree Machine
  27. Supreme Talent SHow – SIDA
  28. Genesis Owusku – Balthazar
  29. Nylex – Heavy Air
  30. The Kinks – Driving
  31. OLD MATE – I think of you
  32. Big Town – Central Station
  33. songs of Tom Smith – The Longer You Leave Me
  34. dust collection – father’s name was dad
  35. Eric Burdon & War – Tobacco Road
  36. Henry Kaiser Band – Play With Fire
