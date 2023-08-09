AdLib: 2023-08-09

August 9, 2023

  1. mick ronson – angel no9
  2. death cab for cutie – Bixby
  3. warren Zevon – i was in the house when the house burned down
  4. railroad gin – ruby tuesday
  5. flat stanley – i grew old
  6. ed kuepper – standing in the cold in the rain
  7. sue garner and rick brown – asphalt road
  8. housemartins – caravan of love
  9. fluffy – emilio
  10. squirrel nu zippers – low down man
  11. the the – uncertain smile
  12. bodgies – jungle fever
  13. nancy sinatra – its such a pretty world today
  14. rory gallagher – out on the western plain
  15. kid creole – sunshower
  16. the stranglers – something better change
  17. smog – justice aversion
  18. smog – rock bottom riser
  19. cop shop – empty one
  20. the ventures – slaughter on tenth avenue
  21. stiff little fingers – alternative ulster
  22. ultravox – hiroshima mon amour
  23. magazine – my tulpa
  24. pixies – caribou
  25. bad poets – crash sweet crash
  26. nick cave – lime tree arbour
  27. karma country – postcard
  28. slowmango – pacific wind
  29. lisa gerrard – la bas
  30. belle and sebastian – juliet naked
  31. sandie shaw – monsieur dupont
  32. captain matchbook whoopee band – hernandos hideaway
  33. the gobetweens – crooked lines
  34. the loved ones – everlovin man
  35. molly rocket – asphalt
  36. kyu sakamoto – sukiyaki
  37. the fall – hit the north
  38. slingshot dragster – stoli chaser
  39. peter brat and the mvs – life on the dole
  40. cewlibate rifles – killiing time
  41. ruth brown – teardrops from my eyes
  42. yma sumac – tabi riri
  43. the mamas and the papas – shooting star
  44. frank black – whatever happened to ping
  45. johhnny7 – the balled of johhny seven
