AdLib: 2023-08-02

- Yellow Wallpaper – Tell Me To Beg
- The Whitlams, Black Stump Band – No Aphrodisiac Like Loneliness
- Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Winter Sky
- Mortimer Nyx – rusty cowboy
- my cherie – healing in the glimmer sun
- sad sad tim – tiny house for one
- the yearlings – luck
- bearded clams – girl of my dreams
- sunsick daisy – I’m coming home
- bones and jones – my friend
- unknown mortal orchestra – the garden
- slowmango – ride on brocoly cowboy
- paul mccartney – maybe i’m amazed
- thelma plum – made for you
- Mum’s Favourite – mother of ra
- oscar the wild – unafraid
- the empty threats – new jetski
- king gizzard and the lizard wizard – gila monster
- paul dempsey – we’ll never work in this town again
- angie mcmahon – letting go
- hannah cameron – take the blame
- holy holy – pretend to be
- ethanol blend – what’s in my head
- san cisco – horoscope
- romanie – are we there yet
- boy genius, julien baker – $20
- momma – bang bang
- haim – home
- grian chatten – fairlies
- major shade – if you want to, you will
- rob edwards – apmere
- chloe veronica – movie scene
