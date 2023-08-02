AdLib: 2023-08-02

Written by on August 2, 2023

  1. Yellow Wallpaper – Tell Me To Beg
  2. The Whitlams, Black Stump Band – No Aphrodisiac Like Loneliness
  3. Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Winter Sky
  4. Mortimer Nyx – rusty cowboy
  5. my cherie – healing in the glimmer sun
  6. sad sad tim – tiny house for one
  7. the yearlings – luck
  8. bearded clams – girl of my dreams
  9. sunsick daisy – I’m coming home
  10. bones and jones – my friend
  11. unknown mortal orchestra – the garden
  12. slowmango – ride on brocoly cowboy
  13. paul mccartney – maybe i’m amazed
  14. thelma plum – made for you
  15. Mum’s Favourite – mother of ra
  16. oscar the wild – unafraid
  17. the empty threats – new jetski
  18. king gizzard and the lizard wizard – gila monster
  19. paul dempsey – we’ll never work in this town again
  20. angie mcmahon – letting go
  21. hannah cameron – take the blame
  22. holy holy – pretend to be
  23. ethanol blend – what’s in my head
  24. san cisco – horoscope
  25. romanie – are we there yet
  26. boy genius, julien baker – $20
  27. momma – bang bang
  28. haim – home
  29. grian chatten – fairlies
  30. major shade – if you want to, you will
  31. rob edwards – apmere
  32. chloe veronica – movie scene
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Proud To Be Loud: 2023-08-01

Current track

Title

Artist