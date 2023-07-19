AdLib: 2023-07-19

Written by on July 19, 2023

  1. Kevin Morby – Triumph
  2. the yearlings – downtown
  3. tinariwen, fats kaplin – tenere den
  4. michael kiwanuka – you ain’t the problem
  5. nathan may – it’s gotta start somewhere
  6. jane leo – doghouse
  7. carla lippis – you will be happy
  8. velvet void – the pursuit
  9. amanda brown – unguarded moment
  10. spacey jane – lots of nothing
  11. the wombats – ready for the high
  12. magic & Naked – half the perfect world
  13. courtney barnett – start somewhere
  14. fever dream – out of the woods
  15. adalita, ollie olsen – rooms for the memory
  16. hannah cameron – take the blame
  17. mortimer nyx – this is the end
  18. middle kids – bootleg firecracker
  19. king stingray – lookin’ out
  20. placement – new disease
  21. molly rocket – rabbit hole
  22. tina turner – simply the best
  23. babytooth – hometown
  24. teen jesus and the jean teasers – never saw it coming
  25. peach prc – dear inner child
  26. foo fighters – the best of you
  27. the beths – i told you that i was afraid
  28. bad//dreems – mallee
  29. angie mcmahon – letting go
