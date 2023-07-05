AdLib: 2023-07-05

July 5, 2023

  1. YEAH YEAH YEAHS – spitting off the edge of the world
  2. Ella Ion – My own
  3. ella and sienna – it’s not me it’s you
  4. trent worley – if it makes you feel alright
  5. wingfield – just like you
  6. babitha – only fair
  7. david bowie – ashes to ashes
  8. the backyarders – drinking up in adelaide
  9. jenny lewis – psychos
  10. mark curtis and the flannelettes – our fearless leader
  11. shonen knife – nice day
  12. sparks – that girl is crying in her latte
  13. dragon – rain
  14. alex lahey – the sky is melting
  15. sparta – mind over matter
  16. tim rogers and the twin set – been so good been so far
  17. public service broadcasting – people let’s dance
