AdLib: 2023-07-05

- YEAH YEAH YEAHS – spitting off the edge of the world
- Ella Ion – My own
- ella and sienna – it’s not me it’s you
- trent worley – if it makes you feel alright
- wingfield – just like you
- babitha – only fair
- david bowie – ashes to ashes
- the backyarders – drinking up in adelaide
- jenny lewis – psychos
- mark curtis and the flannelettes – our fearless leader
- shonen knife – nice day
- sparks – that girl is crying in her latte
- dragon – rain
- alex lahey – the sky is melting
- sparta – mind over matter
- tim rogers and the twin set – been so good been so far
- public service broadcasting – people let’s dance
Reader's opinions