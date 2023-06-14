AdLib: 2023-06-14

  1. Royal Blood – Mountains at Midnight
  2. Bad Nerves – Last Beat
  3. Body Type – Weekend
  4. Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint
  5. Khruangbin – blind Man Can See It
  6. Budjerah – Ready For The Sky
  7. Kate Ceberano – If These Walls Could Speak
  8. Naomi Keyte – Gilian
  9. Ryan Martin John – INFJ
  10. Teddy Mars – News
  11. The Volume – Ping Pong
  12. The Dead Regulars – Feel Like Love
  13. Paul Simon – Me and Julio
  14. The Public Servants – Company Time
  15. Teenage Joans – Superglue
  16. West Thebarton – Nothing to Do
  17. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Hate Dancin
  18. The Beths – If You Know You KNow
  19. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Lights OUt
  20. Bad // Dreems – Jack
  21. Matt Corby – Big Smoke
  22. Hans – Oxygen
  23. The Public Servants – Company Time
  24. Babe Rainbow – Inner Space
  25. These New South Whales – Changes
  26. Mums Favourite – Joan of the Arcade
  27. wet leg – being in love
  28. the yellow wallpaper – tell me to beg
  29. Ricky Albeck – It’s Normal
  30. Coldwave – Buster
  31. My Cherie – Healing in the Glimmer Sun
  32. Bermuda Bay – Fizzy
  33. Jess Day – Allie
  34. Molly Rocket – Asphalt
  35. Mo’Ju – Change Has To Come
  36. Shadow Ministers – Domino
  37. The Shadow Ministers – Stressed Out
  38. Jen Cloher – My Witch
  39. Cash Savage – Keep Working at Your Job
  40. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
