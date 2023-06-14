AdLib: 2023-06-14

- Royal Blood – Mountains at Midnight
- Bad Nerves – Last Beat
- Body Type – Weekend
- Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint
- Khruangbin – blind Man Can See It
- Budjerah – Ready For The Sky
- Kate Ceberano – If These Walls Could Speak
- Naomi Keyte – Gilian
- Ryan Martin John – INFJ
- Teddy Mars – News
- The Volume – Ping Pong
- The Dead Regulars – Feel Like Love
- Paul Simon – Me and Julio
- The Public Servants – Company Time
- Teenage Joans – Superglue
- West Thebarton – Nothing to Do
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Hate Dancin
- The Beths – If You Know You KNow
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Lights OUt
- Bad // Dreems – Jack
- Matt Corby – Big Smoke
- Hans – Oxygen
- Babe Rainbow – Inner Space
- These New South Whales – Changes
- Mums Favourite – Joan of the Arcade
- wet leg – being in love
- the yellow wallpaper – tell me to beg
- Ricky Albeck – It’s Normal
- Coldwave – Buster
- My Cherie – Healing in the Glimmer Sun
- Bermuda Bay – Fizzy
- Jess Day – Allie
- Molly Rocket – Asphalt
- Mo’Ju – Change Has To Come
- Shadow Ministers – Domino
- The Shadow Ministers – Stressed Out
- Jen Cloher – My Witch
- Cash Savage – Keep Working at Your Job
- The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
