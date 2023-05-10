AdLib: 2023-05-10

May 10, 2023

  1. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  2. The Garrys – Sintaluta
  3. Summer Flake – Outta Space
  4. The Bevis Frond – Corinthian
  5. Sette Bello – Wake Up The Dead
  6. The Creation – How Does it Feel to Feel
  7. The BandShe – Hot Mess
  8. The Cortex Shift – Medium Steve
  9. Bushman’s Revenge – No More Dead Bodies for Daddy
  10. Les Goolies – The Sea Captain
  11. Sneaks – 3am in France
  12. Mono Kiosko – Psychic Egg
  13. Mono Kiosko – Napoli Via Manila
  14. Sleaford Mods – Force 10 From Navarone
