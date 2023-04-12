AdLib: 2023-04-12

Written by on April 12, 2023

  1. Stereolab – metronomic underground
  2. Beaches – Eternal Sphere
  3. Last Days of Kali – Deadalus
  4. Eugene Chadbourne – Today’s Gun Permits
  5. Traffic Island Sound – Only if You Want To
  6. Isolated Gate – Marsupial Helix
  7. Broadfield Marchers – Rips like Steel
  8. Fela Kuti – Sorrow Tears and Blood
  9. Celibate Rifles – Billy Bonney Regrets
  10. Cable Ties – Perfect Client
  11. Dinosaur Junior – In a Jar
  12. Hardy COxon – Purple martins
  13. Sneaks – Do you wanna Go out tonight
  14. Mono Kiosko – Pacifica Atlantika
  15. Velvet Underrground – Hey Mister Rain
  16. Lithics – Nature Observation Poem
  17. Theodore Moon – Seven Swords (feat. Georgia Oatley)
  18. Sette Bello – Pink
  19. Home For The Def – PTO
  20. The Flirtations – Nothing but a heartache
  21. Hedvig Mollestad & Trondheim Jazz Orchestra – little lucid demons/affons
  22. Trungllion Horsepower – Power Horse
  23. Wex Dabbler – Wet Hair
  24. The Fall – I am Damo Suzuki
  25. Big Town – Dialogue
  26. Dead Milkmen – Nutrition
  27. New Age Doom – Holy Dub
  28. The Housemartins – The Light they always show is green
  29. Hit The Jackpot – Horsey
  30. Veronica Falls – Bad Feeling
  31. Eno Moebius Roedelius Plank – Speed Displasy
  32. Sleaford Mods – Giddy on the gciggies
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Algae Rhythm: 2023-04-12

Previous post

Proud To Be Loud: 2023-04-11

Current track

Title

Artist