AdLib: 2023-04-12

- Stereolab – metronomic underground
- Beaches – Eternal Sphere
- Last Days of Kali – Deadalus
- Eugene Chadbourne – Today’s Gun Permits
- Traffic Island Sound – Only if You Want To
- Isolated Gate – Marsupial Helix
- Broadfield Marchers – Rips like Steel
- Fela Kuti – Sorrow Tears and Blood
- Celibate Rifles – Billy Bonney Regrets
- Cable Ties – Perfect Client
- Dinosaur Junior – In a Jar
- Hardy COxon – Purple martins
- Sneaks – Do you wanna Go out tonight
- Mono Kiosko – Pacifica Atlantika
- Velvet Underrground – Hey Mister Rain
- Lithics – Nature Observation Poem
- Theodore Moon – Seven Swords (feat. Georgia Oatley)
- Sette Bello – Pink
- Home For The Def – PTO
- The Flirtations – Nothing but a heartache
- Hedvig Mollestad & Trondheim Jazz Orchestra – little lucid demons/affons
- Trungllion Horsepower – Power Horse
- Wex Dabbler – Wet Hair
- The Fall – I am Damo Suzuki
- Big Town – Dialogue
- Dead Milkmen – Nutrition
- New Age Doom – Holy Dub
- The Housemartins – The Light they always show is green
- Hit The Jackpot – Horsey
- Veronica Falls – Bad Feeling
- Eno Moebius Roedelius Plank – Speed Displasy
- Sleaford Mods – Giddy on the gciggies
