A-Mix: 2024-04-22

- barry manilow – day break
- the crows – gee
- frankie lymon and the teenagers – i’m not a juvenile delinquet
- the chords – sh-boom
- the flares – foot stompin’
- little richard – tutti fruitti
- ray charles – (night time is) the right time
- gene pitney – town without pity
- rachel sweet – spellbound (special disco mix)
- carla lippis – i paint the brush with violence
- blood sucking freaks – guttertrash
- juliette seizure and the tremor dolls – I quit
- surf! terror! panic! – the haunting of babelina ankle-snapper
- silent duck – breaching the sphinct
- l7 – gas chamber
- elton morello – jet boy jet girl
- electric six – pink flamingos
- divine – native love
Reader's opinions