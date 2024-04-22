A-Mix: 2024-04-22

Written by on April 22, 2024

  1. barry manilow – day break
  2. the crows – gee
  3. frankie lymon and the teenagers – i’m not a juvenile delinquet
  4. the chords – sh-boom
  5. the flares – foot stompin’
  6. little richard – tutti fruitti
  7. ray charles – (night time is) the right time
  8. gene pitney – town without pity
  9. rachel sweet – spellbound (special disco mix)
  10. carla lippis – i paint the brush with violence
  11. blood sucking freaks – guttertrash
  12. juliette seizure and the tremor dolls – I quit
  13. surf! terror! panic! – the haunting of babelina ankle-snapper
  14. silent duck – breaching the sphinct
  15. l7 – gas chamber
  16. elton morello – jet boy jet girl
  17. electric six – pink flamingos
  18. divine – native love
