A-Mix: 2024-04-15

  1. machine gun fellatio – not afraid of romance
  2. swapmeet – lucky
  3. pine point – old dog new socks
  4. molly rocket – god damn
  5. howling bells – slowburn
  6. zombeaches – dancing through the blood
  7. noonday underground – london
  8. bitchspawn – funk jam
  9. emergency rule – the zealot
  10. el colosso – bystanders
  11. pj harvey – mansize
  12. mark lanegan band – methamphetamine blues
  13. queens of the stone age – regular john
  14. sparks – edith piaf said it better it better than me
  15. yves tumor – licking an orchid
