A-Mix: 2024-04-15
Written by Playlist Robot on April 15, 2024
- machine gun fellatio – not afraid of romance
- swapmeet – lucky
- pine point – old dog new socks
- molly rocket – god damn
- howling bells – slowburn
- zombeaches – dancing through the blood
- noonday underground – london
- bitchspawn – funk jam
- emergency rule – the zealot
- el colosso – bystanders
- pj harvey – mansize
- mark lanegan band – methamphetamine blues
- queens of the stone age – regular john
- sparks – edith piaf said it better it better than me
- yves tumor – licking an orchid