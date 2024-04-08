A-Mix: 2024-04-08

Written by on April 8, 2024

  1. Usha Khanna – Teri Jasia Pyara Koi Nahin
  2. Asha Bhosle – Dum Maro Dum
  3. Ken Sugai – Daidai
  4. Emiko Voice – Sanosa
  5. Haco – Re : Mosquito Illusion
  6. Otomo Yoshide – DT-2.01
  7. The Residents – Smack Your Lips (Clap Your Teeth)
  8. Snakefinger – The Model
  9. Snakefinger – What Wilbur? (1987 remix)
  10. Snakefinger – Here Come The Bums
  11. The Barbarians – Are You A Boy Or Are You A Girl
  12. The Jefferson Hankerchief – I’m Allergic To Flowers
  13. The Sonics – You Got Your Head On Backwards
  14. The Jackals – Love Times Eight
  15. 5 Sided Cube – Buddha’s A Beetle (feat. Harrison Smith)
