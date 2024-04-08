A-Mix: 2024-04-08

- Usha Khanna – Teri Jasia Pyara Koi Nahin
- Asha Bhosle – Dum Maro Dum
- Ken Sugai – Daidai
- Emiko Voice – Sanosa
- Haco – Re : Mosquito Illusion
- Otomo Yoshide – DT-2.01
- The Residents – Smack Your Lips (Clap Your Teeth)
- Snakefinger – The Model
- Snakefinger – What Wilbur? (1987 remix)
- Snakefinger – Here Come The Bums
- The Barbarians – Are You A Boy Or Are You A Girl
- The Jefferson Hankerchief – I’m Allergic To Flowers
- The Sonics – You Got Your Head On Backwards
- The Jackals – Love Times Eight
- 5 Sided Cube – Buddha’s A Beetle (feat. Harrison Smith)
