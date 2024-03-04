A-Mix: 2024-03-04

Written by on March 4, 2024

  1. Karin – Ulteruyo?
  2. Akira Ikfube – Suite From Godzilla (1954) 1
  3. Akira Ikfube – KIng KOng Vs, Godzilla suite
  4. Akira Ikfube – Mothra’s Song
  5. Akira Ikfube – King KOng vs. Godzilla Suite 4
  6. Akira Ikfube – Suite from Mothra vs. Godzilla
  7. Akira Ikfube – Ghidorah the THree-Headed MOnster Main Title
  8. Akira Ikfube – Suite From Destroy All Monsters
  9. Shonen Knife – Neon Zebra
  10. Pirate Love – Midnight Song
  11. The Untouchables – I Spy For The F.B.I.
  12. Dee Walker – My Happy LIttle HEart
  13. Thee Cherrylinas – We Were Happy
  14. The Piranhas – Tension
  15. The Barracudas – I Want My Woody Back
  16. Suicide – Ghost Rider
  17. Ramsey Lewis Trio – Slipping Into Darkness
  18. Shonen Knife – (Love Is Like A) Heatwave
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Feedback Loop: 2024-03-04

Current track

Title

Artist