A-Mix: 2024-02-19

  1. Shin Joong Hyun – Moon Watching
  2. Shin Joong Hyun – I’ve Got Nothing To Say
  3. Yoko Ono & The Plastic Ono Band – What Did I Do
  4. The 5678’s – Three Cool Chicks
  5. The 5678’s – I Was A Teenage Cave Woman
  6. Guitar Wolf – Roaring Blood
  7. Yellow Magic Orchestra – Solid State Survivor
  8. Shonen Knife – Jump into the new world
  9. Shonen Knife – Ramen Rock
  10. Boris – les paul custom ’86
  11. Boris – spoon
  12. Atarashii Gakko! – Tokyo Calling
  13. Juniel – Oh! Happy Day
  14. Juniel – Happy Ending
  15. Jiyeon – Yeouido Cherry Blossom
