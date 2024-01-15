Top 93+7 Countdown

SAVE THE DATE

The most anticipated event of the Three D Radio calendar is upon us once again… it’s Top 93+7 time!

Formerly know as the Top 101 – our rebadged Top 93+7 – promises to keep your countdown local from 8:00am till 8:00pm on SATURDAY 27 JANUARY 2024.

As in past years, our announcers will be on air counting down, and playing tracks from all the artists who made the Top 93+7 for 2023.

And we’ll be interviewing the South Australian artists who made the chart! 80% of the artists from our chart from 2022 were South Australian, continuing Three D Radio’s commitment to supporting locally based artists get their sounds out there!

So, save the date, plan your Top 93+7 gatherings and follow the countdown live on air at 93.7fm or stream via threeradio.com or on our Three D Radio app.

There are many countdowns, but this is ours, we hope you dig it as much as our announcers do.