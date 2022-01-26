Tune in Saturday 29 January for our annual Top 100+1

The most anticipated event of the Three D Radio calendar is upon us once again… it’s Top 100+1 time!

Tune in Saturday 29 January 2022 from 8am to hear the full countdown of our most played new releases of 2021. In a year of setbacks for local musicians, we’re keen to celebrate the positives.

It’s a mammoth day that brings together all corners of the Adelaide scene to celebrate the music that makes our town unique. There will be a stack of interviews with featured musicians – via phone (of course) – throughout the day from 8am to 8pm.

We hope you’ll join us by listening at home. Maybe grab some mates or your family and make a day of it. Tune in on 93.7 FM, stream via the app, or online at www.threedradio.com

Click here to see the chart

There are many countdowns, but this is ours, we hope you dig it as much as our announcers do.