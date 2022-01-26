Tune in Saturday 29 January for our annual Top 100+1
Written by Sonia Mir on January 26, 2022
The most anticipated event of the Three D Radio calendar is upon us once again… it’s Top 100+1 time!
Tune in Saturday 29 January 2022 from 8am to hear the full countdown of our most played new releases of 2021. In a year of setbacks for local musicians, we’re keen to celebrate the positives.
It’s a mammoth day that brings together all corners of the Adelaide scene to celebrate the music that makes our town unique. There will be a stack of interviews with featured musicians – via phone (of course) – throughout the day from 8am to 8pm.
We hope you’ll join us by listening at home. Maybe grab some mates or your family and make a day of it. Tune in on 93.7 FM, stream via the app, or online at www.threedradio.com