Three D Wins at the Bilby Awards 2022

The Bilby Awards celebrate the contribution community radio makes to our community and encourage high achievement within the sector. This year the Bilby Awards took place on Saturday 4 September which was part of the South Australian Community Broadcasters Association (SACBA) 2022 Conference. This year’s conference and awards also celebrated, 50 years of Community Radio in Australia! What an achievement.

Three D Radio was thrilled to the following Bilby Awards for our station’s contribution to community radio.

Volunteer of the Year – Winner

Karl Melvin

Outstanding Youth Contribution – Runner Up

Grace Monaghan

Best Outside Broadcast – Runner Up

WOMAD – Isaac Selby, Grace Monaghan, Qamariya Nasrullah, Rob McCormack, Sonia Mir, Mark Cullen, Ian Moore, Tiff Stodart and Anthony Merlino

Congratulations to everyone involved!