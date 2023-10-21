Three D Radio PRESENTS Spring Indies Party

Join us for Good Music Month at Ancient World, as Three D Radio brings you a handpicked showcase of our visionary local record labels and their artists on Friday 3 November from 7pm.

Experience a sonic array of independent music from South Australia, curated to capture the breadth of incredible talent in our state. Good times. Great local music.

Rolling through your Friday evening until late, check out the artists that Three D Radio cannot get enough of, live at Ancient World.

Featuring artists from Inner Tribe, Wait & See Records and more.

Entry is $10 on the door.

Your entry puts you in the draw to win a Three D Radio merch pack worth $100!

All funds raised will go towards supporting your favourite community radio station, our featured local artists and their labels.

With thanks to the City of Adelaide, Music SA and Adelaide City of Music along with the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia.

Three D Radio Spring Indies Party

Ancient World | 116a Hindley St, Adelaide

Friday 3 November 2023

7:00pm till late

$10 entry