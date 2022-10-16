Three D present Ty Segall Sunday 22 January 2023

A DREAM COME TRUE!

Mistletone, P.A.K. Music, Underground Records & Three D Radio proudly present . . . Ty Segall!

Ty Segall & Freedom Band perform their first ever show on Kaurna Yerta aka little ‘ol Adelaide at the UniBar Adelaide on Sunday 22 January 2023.

Touring Australia for the first time since 2014 and hot on the heels of his new album “Hello, Hi” – a cosmic assortment of love songs flowering in righteous unconsciousness – Ty Segall & Freedom Band (Emmett Kelly, Mikal Cronin, Ben Boye and Charles Moothart) will melt our brains and hearts with Ty’s signature blend of psyched-out jangle and space-rock fuzz.

Supported by Adelaide’s own heavy synthwave group The Condos.

Tickets are limited for this legend of alternative music. Not to be missed.

Tickets available now through Moshtix.

Sunday 22 January 2023

7:00pm

UniBar Adelaide