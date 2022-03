is on this long weekend, in the heart of the city at the beautiful Botanic Park/Tainmuntilla 💚

Celebrating 30 years, WOMADelaide is on this long weekend, in the heart of the city at the beautiful Botanic Park/Tainmuntilla 💚

Three D Radio will be broadcasting live on both Saturday 12 March and Sunday 13 March from 3:00pm – 7:00pm!

There will be interviews, giveaways, and more.