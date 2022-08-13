Radiothon 2022 Subscribe & Win
Written by Sonia on August 13, 2022
Radiothon 2022 is here! Support the station you love! Subscribe online at threedradio.com/shop or call 8363 3937.
Subscription Prices
$65 Individual
$45 Concession
$65 Band
All subscribers receive a Depthcharge 21 CD, 2022 Plug’n’Play Sticker, Subscriber card, and Program guide.
$105 Full House
$105 Band Full House
Subscribers get the above, plus a 2022 Plug’n’Play Tee, 2022 Plug’n’Play Tote, and 2022 Plug’n’Play Stubby Holder.
$165 Heaps Full House
INTRODUCING OUR NEW SUBS PACK FOR 2022! GET THE FULL HOUSE PLUS A: NEW Black Three D Logo Hoodie
All Subscriptions receive a SUBSCRIBER PACK and go into the PRIZE DRAW. Subscriptions must be paid by Sunday 4 September 2022 at 11.59pm to go in the Prize Draw. Prize winners to be announced during the Four Course Breakfast on Saturday 10 September 2022!
Tune in to hear all about all the amazing prizes on offer. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date with all things Radiothon 2022.
Thank you to our incredible prize donors and to Tam Timko for the amazing Plug’n’Play graphics on our Depthcharge 21 compilation and merch
Paul Klarić - Subscriber #3765 On August 18, 2022 at 10:41 pm
I will be subscribing on Saturday during the Hillbilly Helpdesk as usual however it saddens me that I cannot stay up to date with all things Radiothon 2022 because I refuse to join Zuckerberg’s twin evil empires of FB and Insta. I am still a paid up Three D member for this year and yet I cannot access station information because it’s been outsourced to this utterly contemptible corporate behemoth. Epic fail, Three D. As a former station volunteer in the 80’s at the Magill Rd Morgue I say bring back the old independent zeitgeist by kicking corporate cronyism to the curb! Or at least put all the relevant information here as well. Not everyone wants to be a Zuckerberg stooge. Let him be anathema.
Sonia On August 21, 2022 at 8:25 am
Hi Paul,
Thanks for your subscription! Station info is available on our website.
What can’t you access?
Cheers!