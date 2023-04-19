PACKERS SERIES vol. 1

Three D Radio, Lion Arts Factory and City of Adelaide present… Packers Series.

Packers Series at Lion Arts Factory is fresh off the conveyor belt and boxed up ready for your moshing pleasure. Launching Saturday 29 April, Packers Series is a venue first, serving up a stripped back and intimate show series from the factory floor. Expect the raw and experimental and definitely expect to get sweaty.

Featuring a stacked local line up including Colourblind, Twine & Dark Dayz. It’s Lion Arts Factory like you’ve never seen it before.

The Lion Arts Factory are going back to basics and launching Packers Series as a series of floor shows, that means no stage, keeping punters up close and personal. Better yet, tickets are only $15 and the first 20 people to grab a ticket get a drink token on arrival. They’ve also got a few tricks up our sleeves for Packers, including a merch giveaway for a lucky ticket holder plus heaps more.

Three D Radio will be there chatting to the bands on the line up and broadcasting LIVE during the evening.

This’ll be an intimate show, so you better get amongst it before it sells out!

Tickets on sale now via Moshtix.

Saturday 29 April

Doors 7pm

Bands 7:30pm – 10:30pm

Lion Arts Factory