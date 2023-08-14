Oh hai, Three D Radiothon ‘23!

We’re “supporting local, broadcasting global” and we’ve got the groovy, new merch to match. Our subscription rates haven’t changed in three years, so now’s the time to show your love for the broadcaster that backs the community you love – and get some goodies, too!

Subscription packs

Individual ($65), Concession ($45), and Band ($65)

• Prize Draw entry

• Depthcharge 22 CD

• 2023 World Tour sticker

• Subscriber card

• Program guide

Full House ($105)

• Prize Draw entry

• Depthcharge 22 CD

• 2023 World Tour sticker

• Subscriber card

• Program guide

• 2023 World Tour t-shirt

• 2023 World Tour tote bag

• 2023 World Tour stubby holder

Heaps Full House ($165)

• Prize Draw entry

• Depthcharge 22 CD

• 2023 World Tour sticker

• Subscriber card

• Program guide

• 2023 World Tour t-shirt

• 2023 World Tour tote bag

• 2023 World Tour stubby holder

• Black Three D Radio hoodie

Band Full House ($105)

• Prize Draw entry

• Depthcharge 22 CD

• 2023 World Tour sticker

• Subscriber card

• Program guide

• 2023 World Tour t-shirt

• 2023 World Tour tote bag

• 2023 World Tour stubby holder

PLUS discount Local Band Rate on:

• 1 x 30 second promo (produced by Three D Radio or DIY)

• 25 x on-air spots over 7 days

Just $99 (save over $280!)

More info

To subscribe, hit us up at threedradio.com/shop or call (08) 8363 3937.

Prize Draw winners will be announced during Four Course Breakfast, 9 September. To be eligible, pay your subscription by 11.59pm, Sunday 3 September, 2023.

To hear more about the amazing things you can win and the Radiothon ‘23 Afterparty, tune in, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Thank you

Thanks to our generous prize donors, Carlo “Rampage” for the Depthcharge 22 cover, Pax Ink for our new merch graphics, and you.

As a Three D Radio subscriber, you are crucial in supporting our organisation. Three D Radio is entirely staffed by volunteers. Every cent of your annual subscription goes straight to helping independent, South Australian musicians promote themselves and their music. We thank you for supporting us, so we can help the community you love thrive!

RADIOTHON 2023 FRIDAY 18 AUGUST – SUNDAY 27 AUGUST