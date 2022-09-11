New Vibes Radio Training – October intake now open
Written by Sonia on September 11, 2022
New Vibes is a radio training program that leaves participants with a toolbox of skills to launch them into a range of industries.
We’re looking for a new bunch of young people to join the New Vibes team! You will need to attend the upcoming training sessions on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 October 2022, which will provide you with the necessary skills and knowledge to join our Three D Radio team.
If you or someone you know is a music lover and would like to learn how to present a radio program and be involved with community radio, then head to the City of Norwood Payneham & St Peters website for more information or you can express your interest, here!
Or you contact Rosanna Busolin on rbusolin@npsp.sa.gov.au or 8366 4600 for more information.
You will need to be over 18 years old and free most Thursdays after 3:30pm.
This unique program is proudly brought to you by Three D Radio and the City of Norwood Payneham & St Peters