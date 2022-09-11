New Vibes Radio Training – October intake now open

We’re looking for a new bunch of young people to join the New Vibes team! You will need to attend the upcoming training sessions on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 October 2022, which will provide you with the necessary skills and knowledge to join our Three D Radio team.

If you or someone you know is a music lover and would like to learn how to present a radio program and be involved with community radio, then head to the City of Norwood Payneham & St Peters website for more information or you can express your interest, here!