New Vibes Radio Training – express your interest
Written by Sonia on March 28, 2022
New Vibes is a radio training program that leaves participants with a toolbox of skills to launch them into a range of industries.
We’re looking for a new bunch of young people to join the New Vibes team! You will need to attend the upcoming training session on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 April, which will provide you with the necessary skills and knowledge to join our Three D Radio team.
If you or someone you know is a music lover and would like to learn how to present a radio program and be involved with community radio, then head to the City of Norwood Payneham & St Peters website for more information or you can express your interest, here!
Or you contact Rosanna Busolin on rbusolin@npsp.sa.gov.au or 8366 4600 for more information.
You will need to be over 18 years old and free most Thursdays after 3:30pm.
This unique program is proudly brought to you by Three D Radio and the City of Norwood Payneham & St Peters.