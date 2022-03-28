New Vibes Radio Training – express your interest

We’re looking for a new bunch of young people to join the New Vibes team! You will need to attend the upcoming training session on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 April, which will provide you with the necessary skills and knowledge to join our Three D Radio team.

If you or someone you know is a music lover and would like to learn how to present a radio program and be involved with community radio, then head to the City of Norwood Payneham & St Peters website for more information or you can express your interest, here!