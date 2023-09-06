National Live Music Awards back for 2023
Written by Sonia on September 6, 2023
Three D Radio are proud to announce that we are the exclusive SA Media Partner for the 2023 NLMAs. The nomination are in and voting is now open!
After two years off, the National Live Music Awards (NLMAs) is set to return with eight simultaneous FREE events around Australia on Wednesday 11 October 2023.
Read on for the nominees and live legend recipients for 2023 plus how to score yourself free event tickets to the event.
This year, the live event is doing away with its traditional gala, and hosting eight intimate events around the country – each of which will award the trophies to the winners of that state and territory – so if the winner of Best Live Country Act is from SA, chances are they’ll be awarded it at the show in our city. This means there’ll be plenty of surprises – and with limited capacity rooms, tickets are expected to go fast.
Founding Board Member, Damian Cunningham said, “What a welcome sight it is to see the host of nominees for this year’s National Live Music Awards! The awards are here to honour all those amazing artists, bands and individuals who have made your live music industry one of the best in the world. We look forward to welcoming nominees, industry and the public to our events around the country in October to find out who wins.”
Jive is set to host the SA awards and event.
Only 50 strictly limited free tickets to each event are available now at nlmas.oztix.com.au. After these tickets are exhausted, the only way to join us is by voting for your favourite artists, venues, and events in SA. Public voting is open now until Tuesday 19 September. CLICK HERE TO VOTE and support our homegrown nominees.
Every vote goes into the draw to win tickets to the show 2023 National Live Music Awards.
As the exclusive SA Media Partner for the 2023 NLMAs, stay tuned to Three D Radio 93.7fm for ticket give aways!
NATIONAL LIVE MUSIC AWARD NOMINEES – 2023
2023 Live Legend Inductees
Yothu Yindi
Susan Heymann
National Awards
MMAD – Musicians Making a Difference Award
Presented by MMAD
Baker Boy
For his work in celebrating the Yolngu language through music and connecting First Nations young people in remote communities to their potential.
Big hART & Songs for Freedom
For their advocacy work in raising awareness of the disproportionate incarceration rates of Aboriginal children in Australian prisons through their national touring production.
Prinnie Stevens
For celebrating the historic power of the female voice and the transformation of pain into music through her album and stage show, ‘Lady Sings The Blues’
G-Flip
For their advocacy work in encouraging conversation about gender identity.
Josh Pyke
For championing indigenous languages through music in primary schools while raising funds through Busking for Change.
Best Live Act
Amyl and the Sniffers
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
Electric Fields
King Stingray
Genesis Owusu
Best Live Voice
Cash Savage
Ngaiire
Romy Vager (RVG)
Yirrŋa Yunupiŋu (King Stingray)
Zaachariaha Fielding (Electric Fields)
Best Live Guitarist
Andrew Glitoris (Glitoris)
Chloe Dadd (May-a, Peach PRC, Solo)
Joey Walker (King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard)
Roy Kellaway (King Stingray)
Sophie McComish (Body Type)
Best Live Bassist
Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich (Camp Cope)
Lucas Harwood (King Gizzard)
Nick Finch (Cash Savage)
Steele Chabau (Butterfingers, James Johnston, Katie Noonan and more…)
Zoe Hauptmann
Best Live Drummer – The Sheddy
Sarah Thompson (Camp Cope)
Michael Cavanagh (King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard)
Lewis Stiles (King Stingray)
G-Flip
Dobby
Best Live Instrumentalist
Kirsty Tickle (Party Dozen)
Laura Jean
Lyndon Blue
Monique Clare
William Barton
Best Live Photographer
Presented by beehive
Jess Gleeson
Jordan Munns
Ruby Boland
Samuel Graves
Tashi Hall
Best Live Journalist
Ellie Robinson
Mikey Cahill
Sosefina Fuamoli
Will Oakeshott
Zara Richards
Best Live Event
Presented by The Music
Byron Bay Bluesfest
Dark Mofo
Meredith Music Festival
St Jerome’s Laneway Festival
Tamworth Country Music Festival
Best Stage & Light Design
Presented by Novatech
Gang of Youths – Emile Frederick
Genesis Owusu – Alex McCoy and Pat Babekuhl
Rüfüs Du Sol – Matthew Smith and Alex ‘Katzki’ George
Tame Impala – Rob Sinclair
Vera Blue – Nathan Dagostino, Nicholas Beachen and Rachael Johnston
Best International Tour
Presented by Live Event Logistics
Angel Olsen – Big Time Tour 2023 – Supersonic
Ed Sheeran – + – = ÷ x Tour – Frontier Touring
Harry Styles – Love on Tour – Live Nation
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis – Australian Carnage Tour – Supersonic
Sleaford Mods – AUS Tour 2023 – Handsome Tours
Genre Awards
Best Indie/Rock/Alternative Act
Ball Park Music
Cash Savage and the Last Drinks
DMA’s
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
RVG
Best Hip Hop Act
1300
Baker Boy
Barkaa
Genesis Owusu
Tkay Maidza
Best DJ/Electronic Act
Elle Shimada
Lastlings
Rüfüs Du Sol
SLUMBERJACK
Tijuana Cartel
Best Hard Rock or Heavy Metal Act
Presented by HEAVY
C.O.F.F.I.N
Glitoris
Polaris
Rocky’s Pride & Joy
Voyager
Best Pop Act
Amy Shark
Electric Fields
Peach PRC
Thelma Plum
Vera Blue
Best Punk/Hardcore Act
Presented by HEAVY
Amyl and the Sniffers
Cable Ties
Pinch Points
Private Function
Sly Withers
Best Folk Act
Ben Salter
Charm of Finches
Emily Wurramurra
Melody Pool
Naomi Keyte
Best Blues & Roots Act
Fools
Hussy Hicks
Jack Biilmann & The Black Tide
Sweet Talk
The Teskey Brothers
Best Country Act
Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys
Hana and Jessie-Lee’s Bad Habits
Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes
Siobhan Cotchin
The Weeping Willows
Best R&B or Soul Act
Budjerah
Emma Donovan and the Putbacks
Mo’Ju
Ngaiire
THNDO
Best Classical Act
Australian String Quartet
Australian Vocal Ensemble (AVÉ) feat. Katie Noonan, Fiona Campbell, Andrew Goodwin and Andrew O’Connor
Ensemble Offspring
Sydney Symphony Orchestra
Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra
Best Jazz Act
Cigany Weaver
Grievous Bodily Calm
Hiatus Kaiyote
Mildlife
Shaolin Afronauts
State and Territory Awards
A local NLMA: Industry Achievement Award winner will be revealed at each event on the night.
SA – Presented by Three D Radio
Best Live Act in SA
Presented by City of Adelaide
Electric Fields
Slowmango
Teenage Joans
The Empty Threats
West Thebarton
Best Live Voice in SA
Presented by Three D Radio
Alana Jagt
Carla Lippis
Naomi Keyte
Stellie
Zaachariaha Fielding (Electric Fields)
Best Live Venue in SA
Jive
Lion Arts Factory
The Gov
The Wheatsheaf Hotel
UniBar Adelaide
Best Live Event in SA
Presented by Oztix
Adelaide Beer & BBQ Festival
Adelaide Jazz Festival
Harvest Rock
PAK Music Live at Wundenbergs
WOMADelaide
Photo: Josh Hibovesky
CLICK HERE TO VOTE and support our homegrown nominees.