National Live Music Awards back for 2023

Three D Radio are proud to announce that we are the exclusive SA Media Partner for the 2023 NLMAs. The nomination are in and voting is now open!

After two years off, the National Live Music Awards (NLMAs) is set to return with eight simultaneous FREE events around Australia on Wednesday 11 October 2023.

Read on for the nominees and live legend recipients for 2023 plus how to score yourself free event tickets to the event.

This year, the live event is doing away with its traditional gala, and hosting eight intimate events around the country – each of which will award the trophies to the winners of that state and territory – so if the winner of Best Live Country Act is from SA, chances are they’ll be awarded it at the show in our city. This means there’ll be plenty of surprises – and with limited capacity rooms, tickets are expected to go fast.

Founding Board Member, Damian Cunningham said, “What a welcome sight it is to see the host of nominees for this year’s National Live Music Awards! The awards are here to honour all those amazing artists, bands and individuals who have made your live music industry one of the best in the world. We look forward to welcoming nominees, industry and the public to our events around the country in October to find out who wins.”

Jive is set to host the SA awards and event.

Only 50 strictly limited free tickets to each event are available now at nlmas.oztix.com.au. After these tickets are exhausted, the only way to join us is by voting for your favourite artists, venues, and events in SA. Public voting is open now until Tuesday 19 September. CLICK HERE TO VOTE and support our homegrown nominees.

Every vote goes into the draw to win tickets to the show 2023 National Live Music Awards.

As the exclusive SA Media Partner for the 2023 NLMAs, stay tuned to Three D Radio 93.7fm for ticket give aways!

NATIONAL LIVE MUSIC AWARD NOMINEES – 2023

2023 Live Legend Inductees

Yothu Yindi

Susan Heymann

National Awards

MMAD – Musicians Making a Difference Award

Presented by MMAD

Baker Boy

For his work in celebrating the Yolngu language through music and connecting First Nations young people in remote communities to their potential.

Big hART & Songs for Freedom

For their advocacy work in raising awareness of the disproportionate incarceration rates of Aboriginal children in Australian prisons through their national touring production.

Prinnie Stevens

For celebrating the historic power of the female voice and the transformation of pain into music through her album and stage show, ‘Lady Sings The Blues’

G-Flip

For their advocacy work in encouraging conversation about gender identity.

Josh Pyke

For championing indigenous languages through music in primary schools while raising funds through Busking for Change.

Best Live Act

Amyl and the Sniffers

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Electric Fields

King Stingray

Genesis Owusu

Best Live Voice

Cash Savage

Ngaiire

Romy Vager (RVG)

Yirrŋa Yunupiŋu (King Stingray)

Zaachariaha Fielding (Electric Fields)

Best Live Guitarist

Andrew Glitoris (Glitoris)

Chloe Dadd (May-a, Peach PRC, Solo)

Joey Walker (King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard)

Roy Kellaway (King Stingray)

Sophie McComish (Body Type)

Best Live Bassist

Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich (Camp Cope)

Lucas Harwood (King Gizzard)

Nick Finch (Cash Savage)

Steele Chabau (Butterfingers, James Johnston, Katie Noonan and more…)

Zoe Hauptmann

Best Live Drummer – The Sheddy

Sarah Thompson (Camp Cope)

Michael Cavanagh (King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard)

Lewis Stiles (King Stingray)

G-Flip

Dobby

Best Live Instrumentalist

Kirsty Tickle (Party Dozen)

Laura Jean

Lyndon Blue

Monique Clare

William Barton

Best Live Photographer

Presented by beehive

Jess Gleeson

Jordan Munns

Ruby Boland

Samuel Graves

Tashi Hall

Best Live Journalist

Ellie Robinson

Mikey Cahill

Sosefina Fuamoli

Will Oakeshott

Zara Richards

Best Live Event

Presented by The Music

Byron Bay Bluesfest

Dark Mofo

Meredith Music Festival

St Jerome’s Laneway Festival

Tamworth Country Music Festival

Best Stage & Light Design

Presented by Novatech

Gang of Youths – Emile Frederick

Genesis Owusu – Alex McCoy and Pat Babekuhl

Rüfüs Du Sol – Matthew Smith and Alex ‘Katzki’ George

Tame Impala – Rob Sinclair

Vera Blue – Nathan Dagostino, Nicholas Beachen and Rachael Johnston

Best International Tour

Presented by Live Event Logistics

Angel Olsen – Big Time Tour 2023 – Supersonic

Ed Sheeran – + – = ÷ x Tour – Frontier Touring

Harry Styles – Love on Tour – Live Nation

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis – Australian Carnage Tour – Supersonic

Sleaford Mods – AUS Tour 2023 – Handsome Tours

Genre Awards

Best Indie/Rock/Alternative Act

Ball Park Music

Cash Savage and the Last Drinks

DMA’s

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

RVG

Best Hip Hop Act

1300

Baker Boy

Barkaa

Genesis Owusu

Tkay Maidza

Best DJ/Electronic Act

Elle Shimada

Lastlings

Rüfüs Du Sol

SLUMBERJACK

Tijuana Cartel

Best Hard Rock or Heavy Metal Act

Presented by HEAVY

C.O.F.F.I.N

Glitoris

Polaris

Rocky’s Pride & Joy

Voyager

Best Pop Act

Amy Shark

Electric Fields

Peach PRC

Thelma Plum

Vera Blue

Best Punk/Hardcore Act

Presented by HEAVY

Amyl and the Sniffers

Cable Ties

Pinch Points

Private Function

Sly Withers

Best Folk Act

Ben Salter

Charm of Finches

Emily Wurramurra

Melody Pool

Naomi Keyte

Best Blues & Roots Act

Fools

Hussy Hicks

Jack Biilmann & The Black Tide

Sweet Talk

The Teskey Brothers

Best Country Act

Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys

Hana and Jessie-Lee’s Bad Habits

Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes

Siobhan Cotchin

The Weeping Willows

Best R&B or Soul Act

Budjerah

Emma Donovan and the Putbacks

Mo’Ju

Ngaiire

THNDO

Best Classical Act

Australian String Quartet

Australian Vocal Ensemble (AVÉ) feat. Katie Noonan, Fiona Campbell, Andrew Goodwin and Andrew O’Connor

Ensemble Offspring

Sydney Symphony Orchestra

Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra

Best Jazz Act

Cigany Weaver

Grievous Bodily Calm

Hiatus Kaiyote

Mildlife

Shaolin Afronauts

State and Territory Awards

A local NLMA: Industry Achievement Award winner will be revealed at each event on the night.

SA – Presented by Three D Radio

Best Live Act in SA

Presented by City of Adelaide

Electric Fields

Slowmango

Teenage Joans

The Empty Threats

West Thebarton

Best Live Voice in SA

Presented by Three D Radio

Alana Jagt

Carla Lippis

Naomi Keyte

Stellie

Zaachariaha Fielding (Electric Fields)

Best Live Venue in SA

Jive

Lion Arts Factory

The Gov

The Wheatsheaf Hotel

UniBar Adelaide

Best Live Event in SA

Presented by Oztix

Adelaide Beer & BBQ Festival

Adelaide Jazz Festival

Harvest Rock

PAK Music Live at Wundenbergs

WOMADelaide

Photo: Josh Hibovesky

CLICK HERE TO VOTE and support our homegrown nominees.