LIVE FROM STUDIO 3 feat. DEM MOB

Join us for an unforgettable evening at Studio 3 featuring the incredible DEM MOB during NAIDOC Week 2024.

Three D Radio, in collaboration with the City of Norwood Payneham & St Peters’ Arts & Culture Team, is proud to present this special event.

Experience live music, art, and culture as DEM MOB, the groundbreaking rap group from the APY Lands, takes the stage to perform in the Pitjantjatjara language.

Before the show, take a guided tour of the ‘kapi wala’ exhibition at The Gallery in St Peters Town Hall Complex, showcasing artists from Iwiri Arts and KU Arts in celebration of NAIDOC Week.

Tickets are $25+BF and include a complimentary glass of wine, with all proceeds supporting A Sign of Respect.

Hurry, tickets are limited! Don’t miss this unique event celebrating NAIDOC Week

Explore more NAIDOC Week activities in NPSP for a week of cultural celebration.

ABOUT LIVE FROM STUDIO 3

Live from Studio 3 is Three D Radio’s leading live to air music program. Tune in Wednesday nights 8:00pm – 9:00pm to hear the best bands in the Adelaide music scene rocking out live to air.