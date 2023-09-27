Lineups revealed for NLMAS Events in October

Just two weeks away, the National Live Music Awards (NLMAs) are thrilled to reveal the first names set to grace stages around Australia on 11th October 2023. The NLMAs are held simultaneously in every State and Territory, with eight FREE events and more than 60 awards handed out on the night across the country.

The nominees were revealed at BIGSOUND earlier this month, with King Stingray and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard receiving six nominations apiece. You can find the full list here.

Many of those nominees will be performing at events around the country. Adelaide’s NLMA event is at Jive where Best Live Voice in SA nominee Carla Lippis will be performing with her band Carla Lippis & Mondo Psycho. Best Live Act Nominees The Empty Threats will also be performing, alongside fellow nominees Rocky’s Pride and Joy. Own very own Isaac Selby will be the MC for the evening.

This is but a taste of what’s to come, with the full lineup of presenters and special guests to be revealed closer to the date. Stay tuned to nlmas.com.au for more information! And make sure you tune to our socials for ticket giveaways to the live event.

Jive, Adelaide/Tarntanya

Hosted by Isaac Selby from Three D Radio

Featuring Live Performances From:

Carla Lippis & Mondo Psycho

The Empty Threats

Rocky’s Pride and Joy

Image: The Empty Threats by @crazy.freaking.snake.baby