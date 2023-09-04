It’s nearly game day!

The annual Adelaide Reclink Community Cup Returns with an almighty line-up, on 10 September

Local creatives will go head-to-head in a footy match to raise money for South Australia’s most disadvantaged, when the annual Reclink Community Cup returns this Sunday 10 September. Celebrating 30 years of community footy and great music, with a jampacked day of family fun, activities, beer, food, coffee and community footy!

Adelaide’s media, musicians, artists, and pollies are dusting off the footy boots to play a comically competitive game of average Aussie Rules for the 2023 Adelaide Reclink Community Cup.

On Sunday 10 September, hundreds of music-loving footy fans will descend upon Summit Sports and Recreation Park for the annual Reclink Community Cup, when the Adelaide Anchors (creatives) take on The Rockatoos (musicians).

This huge day of Adelaide’s local musicians and the journalists, presenters and announcers how support the industry – take to the brand-new oval at Summit Sports and Recreation Park.

Reclink Community Cup started in 1993 as a charity football match between Melbourne’s Espy Rockdogs and Tote FC, and has become a staple of the Australian music scene’s cultural calendar. Locally, it was initially a competition between media and musicians, but is now open to all creatives and people wanting to support a great cause.

Gates open at 12pm with family-friendly fun, and a whole lot of community atmosphere. Tickets are available online or at the gate, all to raise money for a great cause, Reclink Australia’s sport and recreation programs.

The Cup has previously attracted local superstars lacing up the boots or cheering from the stands, like Premier Peter Malinauskas, Attorney General Kyam Maher, Minister for Recreation, Sport and Racing Katrine Hildyard, former Premier Steven Marshall, Greens MLC Tammy Franks, Port Power legend Chad Cornes, Crows powerhouse Nathan Bassett, Dockers champion Nikki Gore, music icon Tim Rogers and media personalities Tory Shepherd, Cameron England, Jessica Braithwaite, Nick Harmsen, Michael Owen, and rockstar of the airwaves Peter Goers.

The first game thirty years ago raised $500 for charity and the popular event now raises upwards of $200K annually for Reclink Australia.

“The Reclink Community Cup is a special and unique day where footy and music come together for everyone to enjoy. The support from our partners, sponsors, football and music industries, and the wider community is amazing and is the reason we can hold the event year after year. We are so proud to celebrate 30 years since the first match was played. As the Community Cup has grown, our impact and programs continue to grow, and enable us to improve participants’ physical and mental health, and promote social inclusion within the community,” said Dave Wells, Reclink Australia CEO.

Reclink Community Cup announced Moon Dog as its new national partner with the craft brewery co-founder and CEO Josh Uljans stating: “Community Cup has always been an event our team looks forward to and gets behind, so we are absolutely stoked to be on board officially as the drinks partner, and to kick off the partnership during the 30th anniversary. It’s a great day out with mates, supporting the local community and we’re thrilled Moon Dog is part of it.”

Three D Radio are proud supporters of the 2023 Adelaide Reclink Community Cup. The station’s very own Pete and Tones from Sound of Muesli will be calling the game at the outside broadcast. Tune to 93.7fm, stream online at threedradio.com or listen via the app to hear the game, blow by blow from 12noon till 4pm.

Don’t miss the 2023 Reclink Community Cup on Sunday 10 September, celebrating 30 years of the annual family-friendly, dog-friendly showdown. Tickets are on sale now!

When: 12-4.30pm, Sunday 10 September 2023

Where: Summit Sports and Recreation Park, Mt Barker Summit, SA

Website: threedradio.com and communitycup.com.au/adelaide

Facebook: @ThreeDRadio and @AdelaideReclinkCommunityCup

Instagram: @ThreeDRadio and @adlcommunitycup

Hashtag: #CommCup23