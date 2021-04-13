Get Involved! Information Session – Tuesday 27 April 2021 at 6:30pm

So, you want to know more about Three D Radio? Perhaps you want to help keep the station on-air or become an announcer yourself?

We are 100% volunteer-run and are looking for more people to get involved with our station.

Our current high priority is for people wanting to become announcers who are available for shifts during the day, weekdays.

That considered, Three D will be recruiting in line with the goals of our Strategic Plan which include achieving gender parity, increasing our involvement with the SA music community, and continual improvement of our governance and policy areas.

This free session offers you the opportunity to learn about Three D; what we do, how we do it, and the ways that volunteers and members contribute to the station.

Current skills gaps that Three D Radio is interested in closing includes:

Broadcasters/Announcers

Daytime availability Monday to Friday in particular focus

Technical

Electronics

IS Administrator / Programmer

Sound engineering / Production

Administration

Front of house Admin

Governance, policy and procedure development

If you are keen and interested in finding out more about how Three D Radio is run, and perhaps even joining our volunteer membership and helping us keep getting better at what we do, then simply register your attendance here!

When?

Tuesday 27 April 2021 at 6.30pm

Where?

Three D Radio

St Peters Town Hall Complex

Suite 4, 101 Payneham Road, St Peters