Pre-Order ‘Gorillas In The Mix’ Before 30 April 2025

Introducing our limited release, pre-order t-shirt design; Gorillas In The Mix!

The first appearance of this design was on t-shirts and backdated to March 2000.

This iconic cartoonish design features a gorilla holding the legendary 3-prong beater—an emblem of Three D Radio’s early logo.

After surveying and conversations with our announcers and audience, it was decided that the Gorillas In The Mix design was to be reprinted.

Each tee will be hand screen printed by locals, PRETTY NICE PRINTING who have worked with a range of SA’s finest bands and organisations.

And this is for a limited time only!

Tees are $35 each. Ranging from sizes Small to 3XL.

Pre-order* yours HERE by the 30 April 2025 for shipping by the end of June!

Support your local station, relive the early 2000’s and rock some killer merch at your next gig!

* Please note that you will need pay for your pre-order in full when you check out 🙂