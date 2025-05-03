How to Volunteer at Three D Radio

Three D Radio is 100% volunteer run, so we rely solely on the goodwill of our volunteers who dedicate their time and energy to our beloved community radio station, both on and off-air.

As well our announcers (who are all volunteers), there are literally hundreds more off-air volunteer roles to be filled at Three D Radio. There is so much more to us than you see and hear. Some tasks are very skill heavy, whilst others are easy to learn and participate in, and there are many ways to get involved.

We’re always looking for volunteers who can help with production, photography, videography, sound engineering, administration, website content, social media and more! We are seeking volunteers who are interested in some real-life industry experience, or if you’re just keen to build your skills.

We also offer tailored broadcaster training at select times throughout the year if you’re keen to become a community radio announcer. Please note that competition for broadcaster training can be very high. Aligned with our strategic plan, Three D Radio aims to prioritise those who have not been adequately represented or included in traditional media spaces.

If you’re keen to get involved in an off-air capacity, fill out the Three D Radio Off-Air Volunteer Application Form, here.

If you’re interested in becoming an on-air broadcaster, fill out the Three D Radio On-Air Volunteer Application Form, here.

If you’d like to get in touch with any questions or you have any problems filling out our forms, please email us at: vat@threedradio.com