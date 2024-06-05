SCOUTED 2024 EOI NOW OPEN

Three D Radio are a proud media partner for Scouted 2024.

Scouted 2024 is a pivotal showcase for South Australia’s most exciting unsigned & upcoming artists on Friday 2 August. Scouted coincides with and culminates the Australian Independent Record Label’s Indie-Con Australia Conference, and is held on Kaurna Yerta in Adelaide, Australia’s only UNESCO City of Music!

If you’re an unsigned artist living in SA, this is YOUR chance to be discovered by some of our national industry’s key players! Submit your EOI and find out more on eligibility via the button below.

EOIs close Sunday 23 June 2024 at midnight!

CLICK HERE – SCOUTED EOI (EXPRESSION OF INTEREST) FORM

Scouted boasts the opportunity for artists to flex their networking muscle and make career-defining connections. Scouted is a paid opportunity for all participating artists. Not only this, but Scouted artists will also receive industry development training on showcasing from MusicSA, assistance in developing an EPK, match-made networking opportunities with relevant Indie-Con delegates and one complimentary delegate pass per selected act to attend the Indie-Con Australia Conference AND 2024 AIR Awards.

MusicSA encourages artists who are ready to make the most of the highly competitive opportunity, take their career to the next level, and are willing to take initiative in connecting with industry throughout the process to submit an EOI.

Scouted is open to attendance from the public and we can’t wait to have local industry, artists and music lovers to join us for the highly anticipated annual event!

Please note the Scouted showcase this year will be an 18+ show. However, if you’re under 18 and believe you are ready to perform at Scouted, MusicSA still want to hear from you.

Scouted will take place across two of the City’s quintessential Adelaide Westend venues: Jive and Nexus Arts.

Scouted is open to public and industry audiences, so make sure you don’t miss this chance to bear witness to South Australia’s future industry stars as they perform to key music industry VIPs who are in town for Indie-Con, at our state’s only showcasing event.

Be sure to secure your place while we are still accepting submissions from artists, and purchase your discounted Early Bird ticket in advance of the line-up announce!

FORE MORE INFO VISIT MUSICSA

Held here in Adelaide on Kaurna Yerta, Australia’s UNESCO designated City of Music Adelaide City of Music.

Scouted is generously supported by major partners The South Australian Government’s Music Development Office, Australian Independent Record Labels Association’s Indie-Con Australia Conference, and Adelaide Westend Association, as well as ticketing partner Moshtix, media partners Citymag and Three D Radio 93.7, and production partner Adelaide Backline & Production Hire.