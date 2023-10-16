EVERYDAY FESTIVAL is a celebration of the everyday in SA
Written by Sonia on October 16, 2023
Our friend’s at EVERYDAY FESTIVAL are bringing you a celebration of live music across your favourite independent, grassroots venues.
Every day local, independent Adelaide venues open their doors and ready their stages to put on great gigs for great people. For one special weekend in October they’ll be mixing it up – by doing exactly what they always do!
With 14 gigs across 7 venues over 4 days, EVERYDAY FESTIVAL is a celebration of the everyday in SA.
From October 19th – 22nd 2023, come out to a gig at one of your regular venues, or head to one that’s new, and be part of the inaugural Independent Live Venues Alliance (ILVA) EVERYDAY FESTIVAL!
And because a festival is not a real festival without its own beer, they’ve brewed ‘Czech One, Two’ Bohemian Pilsener in collaboration with Wheaty Brewing Corps specially for EVERYDAY FESTIVAL. They’ll be pouring Czech One, Two at all ILVA venues over Everyday weekend, with good music on tap throughout. Business as usual, because everyday’s a festival.
ILVA (Independent Live Venues Alliance) is an Australian-first collective of independent, owner-operated grassroots live music venues in SA. They are committed to the development and sustainability of our SA live music scene, and are united in progressing the sector for the good of all.
THURSDAY 19th October:
The Gov – 7.30pm – Strung Out w/ St Judes
The Gov – 8.30pm – The Little Dirty Roots Band w/ Billy Bob
FRIDAY 20th October:
Semaphore Workers Club – 7.30pm – Fallen Saints
https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1123005
The Grace Emily: Stormy Lou w/ Nick Keogh & Oscar The Wild
https://tickets.oztix.com.au/…/ebb700a5-904a-4a22-8e99…
Jive – 8pm – Choosing Sides EP Launch
https://moshtix.com.au/…/choosing-sides-single…/157578
Broadcast bar – 7pm – Late Night Pies, It’s Not A Phase, Flunker
SATURDAY 21st October:
Broadcast Bar – 7pm – Salva Just Flowin
Murray Delta Juke Joint – 7pm – The Human Highway – The Music Of Neil Young
https://www.trybooking.com/CKHTZ
The Wheaty – 7.30pm – Kings & Associates Single Launch
https://t.ly/qgdMp
The Grace Emily – 8pm – Mane EP Launch w/ Tushar & Alieysha
https://tickets.oztix.com.au/…/6e55a2cf-6aae-446a-bc51…
SUNDAY 22nd October:
Murray Delta Juke Joint – 2pm – The Hussey Hicks
https://www.trybooking.com/CJNZK
Semaphore Workers Club – 3.30pm – The Customlines
https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1123011
Jive – 4pm – Colourblind Single Launch w/ The Munch & The 745
The Wheaty – 4pm – Alison Coppe & The Janes w/ Naomi Keyte
