Our friend’s at EVERYDAY FESTIVAL are bringing you a celebration of live music across your favourite independent, grassroots venues.

Every day local, independent Adelaide venues open their doors and ready their stages to put on great gigs for great people. For one special weekend in October they’ll be mixing it up – by doing exactly what they always do!

With 14 gigs across 7 venues over 4 days, EVERYDAY FESTIVAL is a celebration of the everyday in SA.

From October 19th – 22nd 2023, come out to a gig at one of your regular venues, or head to one that’s new, and be part of the inaugural Independent Live Venues Alliance (ILVA) EVERYDAY FESTIVAL!

And because a festival is not a real festival without its own beer, they’ve brewed ‘Czech One, Two’ Bohemian Pilsener in collaboration with Wheaty Brewing Corps specially for EVERYDAY FESTIVAL. They’ll be pouring Czech One, Two at all ILVA venues over Everyday weekend, with good music on tap throughout. Business as usual, because everyday’s a festival.

ILVA (Independent Live Venues Alliance) is an Australian-first collective of independent, owner-operated grassroots live music venues in SA. They are committed to the development and sustainability of our SA live music scene, and are united in progressing the sector for the good of all.

THURSDAY 19th October:

The Gov – 7.30pm – Strung Out w/ St Judes

The Gov – 8.30pm – The Little Dirty Roots Band w/ Billy Bob

FRIDAY 20th October:



https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1123005 Semaphore Workers Club – 7.30pm – Fallen Saints



https://tickets.oztix.com.au/…/ebb700a5-904a-4a22-8e99… The Grace Emily: Stormy Lou w/ Nick Keogh & Oscar The Wild



https://moshtix.com.au/…/choosing-sides-single…/157578 Jive – 8pm – Choosing Sides EP Launch

Broadcast bar – 7pm – Late Night Pies, It’s Not A Phase, Flunker

SATURDAY 21st October:

Broadcast Bar – 7pm – Salva Just Flowin



https://www.trybooking.com/CKHTZ Murray Delta Juke Joint – 7pm – The Human Highway – The Music Of Neil Young



https://t.ly/qgdMp The Wheaty – 7.30pm – Kings & Associates Single Launch



https://tickets.oztix.com.au/…/6e55a2cf-6aae-446a-bc51… The Grace Emily – 8pm – Mane EP Launch w/ Tushar & Alieysha

SUNDAY 22nd October:



https://www.trybooking.com/CJNZK Murray Delta Juke Joint – 2pm – The Hussey Hicks



https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1123011 Semaphore Workers Club – 3.30pm – The Customlines

Jive – 4pm – Colourblind Single Launch w/ The Munch & The 745

The Wheaty – 4pm – Alison Coppe & The Janes w/ Naomi Keyte