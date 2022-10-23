Celebrate 25 Years of Hootin’ on Monday 31 October

On Monday 31st October (yes, it’s Halloween) The Hillbilly Hoot will be hosting the Hoot 25th anniversary special at Linde Reserve in Stepney.

It’s, twenty-five years of Hootin’!

It will be a BYO picnic/BBQ arrangement starting from 6pm, with music from around 7pm provided by Spurs O’Reilly and the Positive Vibe, and strong rumours of a reunion of Adelaide’s infamous Prawnhead, with the Hoot kicking off at 8pm as usual.

They will have souvenir tea towels for sale, too!

Come one, come all, and see community radio in action.

Follow The Hillbilly Hoot on Facebook for the latest ‘Hoot news!

The Hillbilly Hoot 25th Anniversary

BYO picnic / BBQ from 6pm

Music from 7pm

The Hoot from 8pm

Linde Reserve