Broadcasting live from WOMADelaide 2025

Held on the traditional lands of the Kaurna People, WOMADelaide – World Of Music Arts & Dance – returns next weekend!

We’re thrilled to announce that Three D Radio to be broadcasting live from WOMAD, in the heart of Adelaide’s Botanic Park / Tainmuntilla on Saturday 8 March from 3-6pm. This marks our fourth collaboration with WOMAD.

Throughout the afternoon, our announcers will be chatting with a huge roster of artists from across the globe and much closer to home. And bring you the tunes of the planet inbetween!

Three D Radio broadcasts on the traditional lands of the Kaurna people. You can tune to 93.7fm, stream at threedradio.com or listen via the app available on android and iPhone to catch the broadcast. And once again Three D Radio will be sharing the best of the WOMADelaide music, atmosphere and artist interviews across Australia on the Community Radio Network.

WOMADelaide 2024 runs Friday 7 to Monday 10 March in Tainmuntilla on Kaurna land. Three D Radio broadcasts live on Saturday 8 March, 3-6pm.