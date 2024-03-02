Broadcasting live from WOMADelaide 2024

World music lovers, rejoice! Three D Radio heads to WOMADelaide once again!

We’re thrilled to be broadcasting live from backstage this year, in the heart of Adelaide’s Botanic Park / Tainmuntilla on Saturday 9 March from 2-7pm. Our announcers will be chatting with a huge roster of artists from across the globe and much closer to home.

Three D Radio broadcasts on the traditional lands of the Kaurna people. You can tune to 93.7fm, stream at threedradio.com or listen via the app available on android and iPhone to catch the broadcast. And once again Three D Radio will be sharing the best of the WOMADelaide music, atmosphere and artist interviews across Australia on the Community Radio Network.

WOMADelaide 2024 runs Friday 8 to Sunday 11 March in Tainmuntilla on Kaurna land. Three D Radio broadcasts live on Saturday 9 March, 2-7pm.