Apply Now! Elevate Radio April Intake

Apply Now!  April 2025 Intake

Join Elevate Radio – a broadcast training program for people aged 18-30 who live, work or study in Adelaide’s eastern suburbs.

Elevate Radio leaves participants with a toolbox of skills to launch them into a range of industries.

You will need to attend the compulsory training session on Saturday 12 April (10:00am-2:00pm) which will provide you with the necessary skills and knowledge to join our Three D Radio team.

If you or someone you know is a music lover and would like to learn how to present a radio program and be involved with community radio, then express your interest and apply HERE!

Elevate Radio goes live to air every Thursday from 4.00pm – 5.00pm on Three D Radio.

You will need to be over 18 years old and free most Thursdays from 3:30pm – 5:30pm.

Download and share the flyer here.

This unique program is proudly brought to you by Three D Radio in conjunction with City of Norwood Payneham & St Peters.

 

 

📸 – Joshua Hibovesky

