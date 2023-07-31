Three D Radio are proud to support the Adelaide Reclink Community Cup – Sunday 10 September 2023

Adelaide’s own media – including many of your favourite Three D Radio announcers – musicians, artists, and pollies are dusting off the footy boots to play a comically competitive game of average Aussie Rules footy for the 2023 Adelaide Reclink Community Cup – Adelaide Anchors vs The Rockatoos.

Initially a competition between Adelaide media (Adelaide Anchors) and musicians (The Rockatoos) – it has since expanded to be open to all creatives and people wanting to support a great cause.

With live music, family friendly fun, raffles, coffee, food, beer and a whole lot of community atmosphere, gates open at 12pm with tickets available online or at the gate, all to raise money for a good cause – Reclink Australia’s sport and recreation programs.

DATE: Sunday 10 September 2023

GATES OPEN: 12pm

VENUE: Summit Sports and Recreation Park

ADDRESS: 304 Springs Rd, Mount Barker Summit

TICKETS: ON SALE NOW

$10+ BF for adults, $5+BF for 12-17-year-olds, and free for kids under 12.

Learn about Reclink Australia here.