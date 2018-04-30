Introducing the Three D Radio App

Three D Radio Launches App for Live and On Demand Listening

Discovering your new favourite band just got a whole lot easier with the release of Three D Radio’s app. Listen live or on demand, the choice is yours! Available for iOS and Android, the app gives you control over what you listen to and when*.

With over 80 programs, Three D Radio broadcasts the best in South Australian, independent, progressive, and alternative music. Missed a show? No problem! You can now access an archive of the last four weeks of programs broadcast on Three D Radio. Just tap On Demand and scroll until you find the show you are looking for. Or use the On Demand feature to explore something different and add some audio diversity to your day or night! You’re guaranteed to find something that surprises, delights, challenges and engages you.

Our announcers are knowledgeable and passionate about music and are 100% organic and free-range! That means no songs on rotation, authentic voices, and a wide range of genres, eras, and opinions broadcast 24/7. We back edgy, emerging and established songwriters and performers, and we love local music.

Three D Radio has been South Australian music’s #1 support act since 1979. In 2017, local music made up 25.8% of all songs played, and 72 of the most played new releases in Three D Radio’s Top 100+1 chart were South Australian. More than 12,300 Australian artists were featured in our playlists last year, accounting for 46.2% of all music broadcast. As we said, we love local music.

So what are you waiting for? Download the Three D Radio app. It will be music to your ears!

The Three D Radio app was built by the awesome team at NextFaze.

* Note that data usage may apply when streaming over mobile network. If in doubt, use a wifi connection