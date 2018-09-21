Friday Breakfast – 2018-09-21

Rage against the machine – Guerrilla Radio

The Lizards – The fat controller

Dog Power – Not Human

Stand Atlantic – Lavender Bones

Van Cleef – Zapatistas

Dead Roo – Over My Head

Moaning Lisa – Comfortable

Blue flame special – Stolen Years

Horace Bones – Stranger Danger

The Mark of Cain – Barkhammer

Stormset – Fly over clouds

Semiotics Department of Heteronyms – Guilty and Gifted

Death by Denim – Rise

Sabaton – The last stand

Way Shit – Don’t Stab Me

Black Chrome – World gone mad

Cosmic Fossil – Know yourself

Wharves – Mo’s Desert Clubhouse

Dark Fair – First thing I become

RAT Hammock – June

The Delvenes – How good is that

Candy – Hiding from the sun

Batpiss – A veteran of nonsense

The Dunes – Making friends with codeine

Angelik – Double time

Parquet Courts – Before the water gets too high

Jackie Brown Jr – Best Friend

Flow Commotion – Come back home

Bakers Eddy – Leave it to me

The Growl – Cleaver Lever

The meanies – Ton of bricks

Skegss – Paradise

Straight Arrows – 21st Century

School Damage – Assimilate

Ukulele Death Squad – Home

Pirra – Rabbit Hole

West Thebarton – Gough

Nun – Pick up the phone

Rolling blackouts coastal fever – Mainland

Velvet Flare – Don’t go now

Mojo Juju – Native Tongue

The Seven Ups – The Learned Goat

She’s The Band – A place of our own