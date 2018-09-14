Friday Breakfast 2018-09-14

  1. BURG – Ghosts Part 1
  2. Epsers – Riding
  3. Parquet Courts – Wide Awake
  4. The Real Mac – Roach City
  5. The Twilight Sad – Videograms
  6. My Morning Jacket – Holdin onto black metal
  7. Greta Stanley – Come Undone
  8. Los Chicos – Coloured Caves
  9. Wireheads – Arrive Alive
  10. Flyying Colours – I don’t want to let you down
  11. Wharves – Mo’s Desert Clubhouse
  12. The Hushes – Black Betty
  13. Flasher – Skim Milk
  14. Hard Aches – Terrible Things
  15. Wing Defence – Listerine
  16. The Peppermint Club – All together on the sun
  17. Queens of the Stoneage – I sat by the ocean
  18. The Devours – Hey Junior
  19. Hawks of Alba – Cut you out
  20. Fritz – Summer Holiday
  21. Infinite Void – Dark Dreams
  22. Children Collide – Social Currency
  23. Surviving Sharks – Life as a meme
  24. Something for Kate – Dreamworld
  25. Good Morning – For a little while
  26. Tumbleweed – Silver Lizard
  27. The Bats – North by north
  28. Violent Femmes – Holy Ghost
  29. Nice Biscuit – Digital Mountain Sparrow
  30. Moody Beaches – Weird Friends
  31. The Goon Sax – We can’t win
  32. The Pretty Littles – Sober
  33. Dead Roo – Over my head
  34. School Damage – Meeting halfway
  35. Holiday Party – Run Away
  36. Basement Spaceman – Not the only one
  37. Candy – Thankful
  38. Fire! Santa Rosa, Fire! – Witch House
  39. God God Dammit Dammit – Kazoo
  40. Hearts and Rockets – Negative Space
  41. Moaning Lisa – Comfortable
