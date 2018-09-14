Friday Breakfast 2018-09-14

- BURG – Ghosts Part 1
- Epsers – Riding
- Parquet Courts – Wide Awake
- The Real Mac – Roach City
- The Twilight Sad – Videograms
- My Morning Jacket – Holdin onto black metal
- Greta Stanley – Come Undone
- Los Chicos – Coloured Caves
- Wireheads – Arrive Alive
- Flyying Colours – I don’t want to let you down
- Wharves – Mo’s Desert Clubhouse
- The Hushes – Black Betty
- Flasher – Skim Milk
- Hard Aches – Terrible Things
- Wing Defence – Listerine
- The Peppermint Club – All together on the sun
- Queens of the Stoneage – I sat by the ocean
- The Devours – Hey Junior
- Hawks of Alba – Cut you out
- Fritz – Summer Holiday
- Infinite Void – Dark Dreams
- Children Collide – Social Currency
- Surviving Sharks – Life as a meme
- Something for Kate – Dreamworld
- Good Morning – For a little while
- Tumbleweed – Silver Lizard
- The Bats – North by north
- Violent Femmes – Holy Ghost
- Nice Biscuit – Digital Mountain Sparrow
- Moody Beaches – Weird Friends
- The Goon Sax – We can’t win
- The Pretty Littles – Sober
- Dead Roo – Over my head
- School Damage – Meeting halfway
- Holiday Party – Run Away
- Basement Spaceman – Not the only one
- Candy – Thankful
- Fire! Santa Rosa, Fire! – Witch House
- God God Dammit Dammit – Kazoo
- Hearts and Rockets – Negative Space
- Moaning Lisa – Comfortable
