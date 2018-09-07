Friday Breakfast 07/09/2018

Special episode celebrating 30 years of Bad Religion’s Suffer!

  1. The amazing snakeheads – Every guy wants to be her baby
  2. Refused – The Apollo programme was a hoax
  3. Batts – Gun
  4. Glass Skies – In the mood
  5. Wild Nothing – Through Windows
  6. Bloods – Talk
  7. Z Star Delta – The Bridge Hotel
  8. Jackson Firebird – Voodoo
  9. Ausmuteants – Hate this town
  10. Winter Witches – The One
  11. Flasher – Skim Milk
  12. Hockey Dad – So Tired
  13. Rackett – Your Son
  14. Rebel Yell – High Authority
  15. Nekkro Electro – Drugs
  16. Sahara Beck – Here we go again
  17. Wharves – Mo’s Desert Clubhouse
  18. The Killgirls – Flint and Steel
  19. MGMT – She works out too much
  20. Bad Religion – You Are (The Government)
  21. Bad Religion – 1000 More Fools
  22. Bansheeland – Headwax
  23. Neon Tetra – So far from me
  24. Hideous Sun Demon – Antithesis
  25. Bad Religion – How Much Is Enough?
  26. Bad Religion – When?
  27. Fuzzrays – Neon Leon
  28. Powerline Sneakers – Miracle of Sin
  29. Bad Religion – Give You Nothing
  30. Bad Religion – Land of Competition
  31. Some Jerks – Strange Ways
  32. Bad Religion – Forbidden Beat
  33. She’s The Band – We Will never see
  34. Bad Religion – Best For You
  35. Bad Religion – Suffer
  36. Bad Religion – Delirium of Disorder
  37. Drama Dolls – Therapy
  38. Bad Religion – Part II (The Numbers Game)
  39. Johnny Hunter – 1995
  40. Bad Religion – What Can You Do?
  41. Bad Religion – Do What You Want
  42. Ukulele Death Squad – Not Afraid
  43. Mousewater – Panic Stations
  44. Bad Relgion – Part IV (The Index Fossil)
  45. Bad Religion – Pessimistic Lines
  46. Black Chrome – World gone mad
  47. Villagers – Fool
  48. Ultra Material – Rhodamine
