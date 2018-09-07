Friday Breakfast 07/09/2018
Special episode celebrating 30 years of Bad Religion’s Suffer!
- The amazing snakeheads – Every guy wants to be her baby
- Refused – The Apollo programme was a hoax
- Batts – Gun
- Glass Skies – In the mood
- Wild Nothing – Through Windows
- Bloods – Talk
- Z Star Delta – The Bridge Hotel
- Jackson Firebird – Voodoo
- Ausmuteants – Hate this town
- Winter Witches – The One
- Flasher – Skim Milk
- Hockey Dad – So Tired
- Rackett – Your Son
- Rebel Yell – High Authority
- Nekkro Electro – Drugs
- Sahara Beck – Here we go again
- Wharves – Mo’s Desert Clubhouse
- The Killgirls – Flint and Steel
- MGMT – She works out too much
- Bad Religion – You Are (The Government)
- Bad Religion – 1000 More Fools
- Bansheeland – Headwax
- Neon Tetra – So far from me
- Hideous Sun Demon – Antithesis
- Bad Religion – How Much Is Enough?
- Bad Religion – When?
- Fuzzrays – Neon Leon
- Powerline Sneakers – Miracle of Sin
- Bad Religion – Give You Nothing
- Bad Religion – Land of Competition
- Some Jerks – Strange Ways
- Bad Religion – Forbidden Beat
- She’s The Band – We Will never see
- Bad Religion – Best For You
- Bad Religion – Suffer
- Bad Religion – Delirium of Disorder
- Drama Dolls – Therapy
- Bad Religion – Part II (The Numbers Game)
- Johnny Hunter – 1995
- Bad Religion – What Can You Do?
- Bad Religion – Do What You Want
- Ukulele Death Squad – Not Afraid
- Mousewater – Panic Stations
- Bad Relgion – Part IV (The Index Fossil)
- Bad Religion – Pessimistic Lines
- Black Chrome – World gone mad
- Villagers – Fool
- Ultra Material – Rhodamine